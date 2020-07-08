All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 6 2020 at 3:18 AM

5636 Oakley Terrace

5636 Oakley Terrace · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

5636 Oakley Terrace, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Chance of a life time to live in a $2million+ view home for under $5,000 per/month. Enjoy Unobstructed, Panoramic Views from this fantastic Turtle Rock Terrace home. Located on single loaded, cul-de-sac on over 12,000 SF lot. Highly upgraded, detached, single level. Impressive curb appeal as a slate lined walkway leads to leaded glass double doors. Grand, foyer entry w/raised ceilings, crown moldings & custom chandelier. Formal living & dining rooms enjoy cathedral ceilings, slate fire place & panels of French doors & windows overlooking rear yard & magnificent views. Separate family room w/hardwood floor, slate fireplace & crown molding. Remodeled, all white kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, large breakfast nook & walk-in pantry. Beautiful master suite has French doors to garden area & a huge, cedar lined walk-in closet. Gorgeous master bath has been totally remodeled w/all new cabinets, counters & fixtures + stone floors & stone shower. 4th BR being used as a den w/custom built-ins. Designer finishes incl crown molding, ceiling fans, custom wallpaper & panel doors throughout. Incredible lot w/slate, covered patio & expansive lawn for personal entertaining. Incredible view of hills & surrounding valley. Huge 3 car garage. Award winning schools. Fantastic community amenities. You will love this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5636 Oakley Terrace have any available units?
5636 Oakley Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5636 Oakley Terrace have?
Some of 5636 Oakley Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5636 Oakley Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5636 Oakley Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5636 Oakley Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 5636 Oakley Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5636 Oakley Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 5636 Oakley Terrace offers parking.
Does 5636 Oakley Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5636 Oakley Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5636 Oakley Terrace have a pool?
No, 5636 Oakley Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5636 Oakley Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5636 Oakley Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5636 Oakley Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5636 Oakley Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 5636 Oakley Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 5636 Oakley Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

