5636 Oakley Terrace

Chance of a life time to live in a $2million+ view home for under $5,000 per/month. Enjoy Unobstructed, Panoramic Views from this fantastic Turtle Rock Terrace home. Located on single loaded, cul-de-sac on over 12,000 SF lot. Highly upgraded, detached, single level. Impressive curb appeal as a slate lined walkway leads to leaded glass double doors. Grand, foyer entry w/raised ceilings, crown moldings & custom chandelier. Formal living & dining rooms enjoy cathedral ceilings, slate fire place & panels of French doors & windows overlooking rear yard & magnificent views. Separate family room w/hardwood floor, slate fireplace & crown molding. Remodeled, all white kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, large breakfast nook & walk-in pantry. Beautiful master suite has French doors to garden area & a huge, cedar lined walk-in closet. Gorgeous master bath has been totally remodeled w/all new cabinets, counters & fixtures + stone floors & stone shower. 4th BR being used as a den w/custom built-ins. Designer finishes incl crown molding, ceiling fans, custom wallpaper & panel doors throughout. Incredible lot w/slate, covered patio & expansive lawn for personal entertaining. Incredible view of hills & surrounding valley. Huge 3 car garage. Award winning schools. Fantastic community amenities. You will love this home!