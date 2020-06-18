All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

56 Wild Horse

56 Wild Horse · No Longer Available
Location

56 Wild Horse, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
This beautiful 4 bed/3.5 bath home is ideally situated on a large corner lot in the highly desirable Strada neighborhood of Orchard Hills. Located across the street from the private community parks, enjoy the refreshing orchard views, with no neighbor behind. Inside the open and airy floor plan with tons of natural light, you’ll find a spacious gourmet kitchen w/ upgraded cabinets, beautiful tile flooring, high-end stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a 6-burner gas cooktop, oversized island & large pantry. The master bedroom includes coffered ceilings, a large walk-in closet, soaking tub, quartz vanity tops, upgraded tile flooring, and frameless shower. In the hallway, a built-in desk makes an ideal place for an office or study. An easy to maintain backyard with beautiful natural stone paver and built-in BBQ is the perfect place for entertaining. Enjoy the vast amenities that Orchard Hills has to offer. The private community offers parks, clubhouse, swimming pools, walking trails, basketball courts, playgrounds, views of avocado groves and much more. Award winning schools include Canyon View Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High. This is the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Wild Horse have any available units?
56 Wild Horse doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 56 Wild Horse have?
Some of 56 Wild Horse's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Wild Horse currently offering any rent specials?
56 Wild Horse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Wild Horse pet-friendly?
No, 56 Wild Horse is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 56 Wild Horse offer parking?
No, 56 Wild Horse does not offer parking.
Does 56 Wild Horse have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Wild Horse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Wild Horse have a pool?
Yes, 56 Wild Horse has a pool.
Does 56 Wild Horse have accessible units?
No, 56 Wild Horse does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Wild Horse have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 Wild Horse does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Wild Horse have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Wild Horse does not have units with air conditioning.
