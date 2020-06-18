56 Wild Horse

Amenities

This beautiful 4 bed/3.5 bath home is ideally situated on a large corner lot in the highly desirable Strada neighborhood of Orchard Hills. Located across the street from the private community parks, enjoy the refreshing orchard views, with no neighbor behind. Inside the open and airy floor plan with tons of natural light, you’ll find a spacious gourmet kitchen w/ upgraded cabinets, beautiful tile flooring, high-end stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a 6-burner gas cooktop, oversized island & large pantry. The master bedroom includes coffered ceilings, a large walk-in closet, soaking tub, quartz vanity tops, upgraded tile flooring, and frameless shower. In the hallway, a built-in desk makes an ideal place for an office or study. An easy to maintain backyard with beautiful natural stone paver and built-in BBQ is the perfect place for entertaining. Enjoy the vast amenities that Orchard Hills has to offer. The private community offers parks, clubhouse, swimming pools, walking trails, basketball courts, playgrounds, views of avocado groves and much more. Award winning schools include Canyon View Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High. This is the perfect place to call home.