55 Danbury Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Charming detached home has two master suites and a loft. Light and bright unit with vaulted ceiling in great room. This Oak creek cobblestone plan has been upgraded with quartz counter tops in the kitchen and stainless steel sink, new faucet, travertine floors throughout and carpet in bedrooms and stairs. 4" baseboards throughout with berber carpet , fresh paint and plantation shutters. Great wrap around yard in back for entertaining and enjoying the outdoors. Short distance to great community amenities such as tennis courts, pool, children's playground, volleyball courts and basketball courts. Near Gelsons Market and fine dining as well as short drive to Irvine spectrum, South Coast Plaza and fashion island malls. In the Irvine School District Gold ribbon schools.