All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 55 Danbury Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
55 Danbury Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

55 Danbury Lane

55 Danbury Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

55 Danbury Ln, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Charming detached home has two master suites and a loft. Light and bright unit with vaulted ceiling in great room. This Oak creek cobblestone plan has been upgraded with quartz counter tops in the kitchen and stainless steel sink, new faucet, travertine floors throughout and carpet in bedrooms and stairs. 4" baseboards throughout with berber carpet , fresh paint and plantation shutters. Great wrap around yard in back for entertaining and enjoying the outdoors. Short distance to great community amenities such as tennis courts, pool, children's playground, volleyball courts and basketball courts. Near Gelsons Market and fine dining as well as short drive to Irvine spectrum, South Coast Plaza and fashion island malls. In the Irvine School District Gold ribbon schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Danbury Lane have any available units?
55 Danbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 55 Danbury Lane have?
Some of 55 Danbury Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Danbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
55 Danbury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Danbury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 55 Danbury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 55 Danbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 55 Danbury Lane offers parking.
Does 55 Danbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Danbury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Danbury Lane have a pool?
Yes, 55 Danbury Lane has a pool.
Does 55 Danbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 55 Danbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Danbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Danbury Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Danbury Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Danbury Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology