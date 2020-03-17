5322 Plum Tree

Amenities

A spectacular 3BR/2BTH remodeled home on a wide sweeping corner lot. The planked flooring throughout the home is beautiful, easy to care for, and hypoallergenic. The kitchen features plenty of white cabinetry, recessed lighting, and quartz countertops. The huge living room/dining room combination looks out onto a private patio with lemon trees and plumeria. The master bathroom dressing area features white cabinetry and quartz counters. A large shower is fully tiled with mosaic tile walls along with a clear glass custom made shower door and the most incredible, luxurious soaking tub imaginable. The guest bathroom is equally beautiful continuing on the same theme of luxury and utility. A tremendous private patio in the back lushly landscaped is ready for you to enjoy outdoor living under your gazebo. Featured throughout the home are designer series electrical switches and outlets, custom baseboards, and paneled doors with satin nickel finish door hardware. This home is on the corner with wide open spaces all around. The Terrace is 507 homes on acres and acres of greenbelts filled with thousands of mature trees. Association facilities include sparkling pools and spas, tot lots, lighted walking paths, and a newly renovated clubhouse. Across the street is a shopping center so feel free to leave the car in the garage. Close to UCI, designated for the top-rated University High School district, and adjacent to Rancho San Joaquin Middle School and Strawberry Farms Golf Club.