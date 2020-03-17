All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 5322 Plum Tree.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
5322 Plum Tree
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:27 AM

5322 Plum Tree

5322 Plum Tree · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5322 Plum Tree, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
A spectacular 3BR/2BTH remodeled home on a wide sweeping corner lot. The planked flooring throughout the home is beautiful, easy to care for, and hypoallergenic. The kitchen features plenty of white cabinetry, recessed lighting, and quartz countertops. The huge living room/dining room combination looks out onto a private patio with lemon trees and plumeria. The master bathroom dressing area features white cabinetry and quartz counters. A large shower is fully tiled with mosaic tile walls along with a clear glass custom made shower door and the most incredible, luxurious soaking tub imaginable. The guest bathroom is equally beautiful continuing on the same theme of luxury and utility. A tremendous private patio in the back lushly landscaped is ready for you to enjoy outdoor living under your gazebo. Featured throughout the home are designer series electrical switches and outlets, custom baseboards, and paneled doors with satin nickel finish door hardware. This home is on the corner with wide open spaces all around. The Terrace is 507 homes on acres and acres of greenbelts filled with thousands of mature trees. Association facilities include sparkling pools and spas, tot lots, lighted walking paths, and a newly renovated clubhouse. Across the street is a shopping center so feel free to leave the car in the garage. Close to UCI, designated for the top-rated University High School district, and adjacent to Rancho San Joaquin Middle School and Strawberry Farms Golf Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5322 Plum Tree have any available units?
5322 Plum Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5322 Plum Tree have?
Some of 5322 Plum Tree's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5322 Plum Tree currently offering any rent specials?
5322 Plum Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5322 Plum Tree pet-friendly?
No, 5322 Plum Tree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5322 Plum Tree offer parking?
Yes, 5322 Plum Tree offers parking.
Does 5322 Plum Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5322 Plum Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5322 Plum Tree have a pool?
Yes, 5322 Plum Tree has a pool.
Does 5322 Plum Tree have accessible units?
No, 5322 Plum Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 5322 Plum Tree have units with dishwashers?
No, 5322 Plum Tree does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5322 Plum Tree have units with air conditioning?
No, 5322 Plum Tree does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology