Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful single family home located on a quite street at University Park. Property was remodeled in 2016. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath and 2 car garage. Dual master suites ( one on main level with separate entry). Spacious living room with fire place, Gourmet kitchen with large island, well maintained yard with mature fruit trees. Walking distance to park, schools, grocery store and restaurants. Easy access to freeways. Don't miss this opportunity to make this your sweet home!