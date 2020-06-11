52 Hollowglen

Amenities

Fantastic inside the loop location in the heart of Award Winning Village of Woodbridge... .....2 story elegance....FURNISHED....Very comfortable with tasteful furniture and bedding.....Flexible occupancy.....Bring your toothbrush.......on the greenbelt.....looking out on the pool, spa, picnic area, tot lot..........Walk into living room with cozy fireplace.....eating are with enormous kitchen...new appliances...dishwasher, gas cook top, self cleaning oven, refrigerator...........Kitchen looking out onto the lush landscaped enclosed back yard...Separate laundry room with washer and dryer.......powder room on first level.........Upstairs boasts two huge bedrooms....both with ceiling fans.....master has a walk in closet.....second bedroom has mirrored wardrobes.......remodeled bathroom with shower over the tub......new toilets.....Woodbridge has Country club facilities.....22 swimming pools, tennis courts, sport courts, walk ways........2 lakes with lagoons...and more...... IUSD award winning schools...Check for availability...Eastshore elementary, Lakeside Middle, and Woodbridge High......Half way between LA and San Diego....Close to World Class Shopping...South Coast Plaza, Newport Fashion Island, Laguna Beach, Irvine, Spectrum, Segerstrom theatre center....Irvine Great Park and more......In between #405 and #5, near #73, #133, #241, #261.... You will not be disappointed....Hurry this will not last.-Landlord will entertain $2588-$3000. depending on length of time of occupancy.