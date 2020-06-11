All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 52 Hollowglen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
52 Hollowglen
Last updated August 15 2019 at 3:59 AM

52 Hollowglen

52 Hollowglen · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

52 Hollowglen, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Fantastic inside the loop location in the heart of Award Winning Village of Woodbridge... .....2 story elegance....FURNISHED....Very comfortable with tasteful furniture and bedding.....Flexible occupancy.....Bring your toothbrush.......on the greenbelt.....looking out on the pool, spa, picnic area, tot lot..........Walk into living room with cozy fireplace.....eating are with enormous kitchen...new appliances...dishwasher, gas cook top, self cleaning oven, refrigerator...........Kitchen looking out onto the lush landscaped enclosed back yard...Separate laundry room with washer and dryer.......powder room on first level.........Upstairs boasts two huge bedrooms....both with ceiling fans.....master has a walk in closet.....second bedroom has mirrored wardrobes.......remodeled bathroom with shower over the tub......new toilets.....Woodbridge has Country club facilities.....22 swimming pools, tennis courts, sport courts, walk ways........2 lakes with lagoons...and more...... IUSD award winning schools...Check for availability...Eastshore elementary, Lakeside Middle, and Woodbridge High......Half way between LA and San Diego....Close to World Class Shopping...South Coast Plaza, Newport Fashion Island, Laguna Beach, Irvine, Spectrum, Segerstrom theatre center....Irvine Great Park and more......In between #405 and #5, near #73, #133, #241, #261.... You will not be disappointed....Hurry this will not last.-Landlord will entertain $2588-$3000. depending on length of time of occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Hollowglen have any available units?
52 Hollowglen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 52 Hollowglen have?
Some of 52 Hollowglen's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Hollowglen currently offering any rent specials?
52 Hollowglen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Hollowglen pet-friendly?
No, 52 Hollowglen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 52 Hollowglen offer parking?
No, 52 Hollowglen does not offer parking.
Does 52 Hollowglen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 Hollowglen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Hollowglen have a pool?
Yes, 52 Hollowglen has a pool.
Does 52 Hollowglen have accessible units?
No, 52 Hollowglen does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Hollowglen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 Hollowglen has units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Hollowglen have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Hollowglen does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology