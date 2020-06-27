5151 Thorn Tree Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool hot tub

Fantastic opportunit to lease a single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home overlooking the pool and spa in the highly desirable Terrace Community of University Park. REcessed lighting and custom wood shutters throughout the home. Lots of natural light with remodeled kitchen with granite counters. HOA includes 2 pools, spas, tot lots, and a remodeled club house. Close to shopping centrally located. UC Irvine is near by along with Concordia and Brandon Universities. University High School is ranked among the best public high schools in all of CA. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.