5151 Thorn Tree Lane
Last updated August 24 2019 at 10:44 AM

5151 Thorn Tree Lane

5151 Thorn Tree Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5151 Thorn Tree Ln, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
hot tub
Fantastic opportunit to lease a single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home overlooking the pool and spa in the highly desirable Terrace Community of University Park. REcessed lighting and custom wood shutters throughout the home. Lots of natural light with remodeled kitchen with granite counters. HOA includes 2 pools, spas, tot lots, and a remodeled club house. Close to shopping centrally located. UC Irvine is near by along with Concordia and Brandon Universities. University High School is ranked among the best public high schools in all of CA. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

