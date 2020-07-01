51 Concierto

Amenities

**MAIN FLOOR MASTER SUITE! BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED 3 bed 3 bath condo with a spacious side yard in the desirable community of Woodbury. Walk into the front door to be greeted by a great room with an open floor plan. Large great room is a perfect place for a gathering with family and friends as it also has an outdoor access to your own spacious side yard. Large kitchen has three corners of cabinets for all of your belongings. Spacious master bedroom has a ceiling fan and wood shutters for comfort. En suite master bath offers a huge soaking tub in the center between the double vanity, custom built in shelvings in the master closet, separate walk in shower and a privacy toilet door. Two more spacious bedrooms upstairs with a convenient Jack and Jill bath with double vanity is perfect for your children. Lots of storage spaces offered as one of the secondary rooms have an extra large closet. World class amenities of Woodbury includes several pools/spas, tennis courts, parks, ball parks and a clubhouse. Assigned schools include Woodbury Elementary School located in the center of the community, Jeffrey Trail Middle School and Portola High School.