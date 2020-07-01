All apartments in Irvine
Last updated December 12 2019 at 8:37 AM

51 Concierto

51 Concierto · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

51 Concierto, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
**MAIN FLOOR MASTER SUITE! BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED 3 bed 3 bath condo with a spacious side yard in the desirable community of Woodbury. Walk into the front door to be greeted by a great room with an open floor plan. Large great room is a perfect place for a gathering with family and friends as it also has an outdoor access to your own spacious side yard. Large kitchen has three corners of cabinets for all of your belongings. Spacious master bedroom has a ceiling fan and wood shutters for comfort. En suite master bath offers a huge soaking tub in the center between the double vanity, custom built in shelvings in the master closet, separate walk in shower and a privacy toilet door. Two more spacious bedrooms upstairs with a convenient Jack and Jill bath with double vanity is perfect for your children. Lots of storage spaces offered as one of the secondary rooms have an extra large closet. World class amenities of Woodbury includes several pools/spas, tennis courts, parks, ball parks and a clubhouse. Assigned schools include Woodbury Elementary School located in the center of the community, Jeffrey Trail Middle School and Portola High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Concierto have any available units?
51 Concierto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 51 Concierto have?
Some of 51 Concierto's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Concierto currently offering any rent specials?
51 Concierto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Concierto pet-friendly?
No, 51 Concierto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 51 Concierto offer parking?
Yes, 51 Concierto offers parking.
Does 51 Concierto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Concierto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Concierto have a pool?
Yes, 51 Concierto has a pool.
Does 51 Concierto have accessible units?
No, 51 Concierto does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Concierto have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Concierto does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Concierto have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Concierto does not have units with air conditioning.

