All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 50 Rexford.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
50 Rexford
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

50 Rexford

50 Rexford · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

50 Rexford, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
new construction
Fantastic opportunity to live in a BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in the prestigious Stonegate community. Owner built this exquisite family home with no expenses spared, but NEVER LIVED IN! The main floor features a dramatic two-story entry that leads to an expansive family room with fireplace, a luxurious wet bar with wine fridge and icemaker, a sunny conservatory, an open dining room, an inviting gourmet kitchen with a center island, and a separate WOK KITCHEN. Downstairs also includes a convenient guest bedroom. The second floor features three spacious bedroom suites plus an enclosed loft, which can be easily converted to the 5th bedroom. Spa-like master bathroom features two separate vanities, a romantic freestanding bathtub, and an oversized shower. Almost $400K designer upgrades are presented beautifully throughout this gorgeous home: rich wood and marble flooring, impressive bi-fold glass doors, top-of-the-line Wolf stainless appliances, built-in subzero refrigerator, two-tone wood cabinets, 8 inch baseboards, solid hardcore interior doors, built-in closet systems, whole-house water softening system, and much more… WINDOW COVERINGS WILL BE INSTALLED. This home is located close to school, shopping, restaurants, walking trails, and beaches. Walking distance to award-winning Stonegate Elementary School and community amenities, including multiple swimming pools, spas, and parks. Don't pass on this great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Rexford have any available units?
50 Rexford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 50 Rexford have?
Some of 50 Rexford's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Rexford currently offering any rent specials?
50 Rexford isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Rexford pet-friendly?
No, 50 Rexford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 50 Rexford offer parking?
No, 50 Rexford does not offer parking.
Does 50 Rexford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Rexford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Rexford have a pool?
Yes, 50 Rexford has a pool.
Does 50 Rexford have accessible units?
No, 50 Rexford does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Rexford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Rexford has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Rexford have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Rexford does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology