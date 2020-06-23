50 Rexford

Amenities

Fantastic opportunity to live in a BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in the prestigious Stonegate community. Owner built this exquisite family home with no expenses spared, but NEVER LIVED IN! The main floor features a dramatic two-story entry that leads to an expansive family room with fireplace, a luxurious wet bar with wine fridge and icemaker, a sunny conservatory, an open dining room, an inviting gourmet kitchen with a center island, and a separate WOK KITCHEN. Downstairs also includes a convenient guest bedroom. The second floor features three spacious bedroom suites plus an enclosed loft, which can be easily converted to the 5th bedroom. Spa-like master bathroom features two separate vanities, a romantic freestanding bathtub, and an oversized shower. Almost $400K designer upgrades are presented beautifully throughout this gorgeous home: rich wood and marble flooring, impressive bi-fold glass doors, top-of-the-line Wolf stainless appliances, built-in subzero refrigerator, two-tone wood cabinets, 8 inch baseboards, solid hardcore interior doors, built-in closet systems, whole-house water softening system, and much more… WINDOW COVERINGS WILL BE INSTALLED. This home is located close to school, shopping, restaurants, walking trails, and beaches. Walking distance to award-winning Stonegate Elementary School and community amenities, including multiple swimming pools, spas, and parks. Don't pass on this great opportunity!