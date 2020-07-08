All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

50 Bay Laurel

50 Bay Laurel · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

50 Bay Laurel, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Completely move-in ready! Beautiful light and bright townhome located in Cypress Village of Irvine. This home sits on a corner lot and feels like a house! It features an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, a furnished private patio for outdoor gatherings, and a two-car attached garage. The open kitchen has a huge island for entertaining and tons of cabinet space for storage. This home has multiple smart features for easy use and Hunter Douglas roller shades for excellent light control, perfect for the tech savvy tenants. This home also includes a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Cypress Village community offers great amenities, including pools, spa, clubhouse, and playgrounds for kids. It’s in a convenient location close to shopping, dining and only minutes to freeway 5, 405 and 133 freeway/73 toll road. Plus the Award winning Irvine Unified School District. Please Note: This is a non smoking home. Call/text Becky to get a private showing at 949-350-3995.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Bay Laurel have any available units?
50 Bay Laurel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 50 Bay Laurel have?
Some of 50 Bay Laurel's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Bay Laurel currently offering any rent specials?
50 Bay Laurel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Bay Laurel pet-friendly?
No, 50 Bay Laurel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 50 Bay Laurel offer parking?
Yes, 50 Bay Laurel offers parking.
Does 50 Bay Laurel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Bay Laurel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Bay Laurel have a pool?
Yes, 50 Bay Laurel has a pool.
Does 50 Bay Laurel have accessible units?
No, 50 Bay Laurel does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Bay Laurel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Bay Laurel has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Bay Laurel have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Bay Laurel does not have units with air conditioning.

