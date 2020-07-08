50 Bay Laurel

Amenities

Completely move-in ready! Beautiful light and bright townhome located in Cypress Village of Irvine. This home sits on a corner lot and feels like a house! It features an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, a furnished private patio for outdoor gatherings, and a two-car attached garage. The open kitchen has a huge island for entertaining and tons of cabinet space for storage. This home has multiple smart features for easy use and Hunter Douglas roller shades for excellent light control, perfect for the tech savvy tenants. This home also includes a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Cypress Village community offers great amenities, including pools, spa, clubhouse, and playgrounds for kids. It’s in a convenient location close to shopping, dining and only minutes to freeway 5, 405 and 133 freeway/73 toll road. Plus the Award winning Irvine Unified School District. Please Note: This is a non smoking home. Call/text Becky to get a private showing at 949-350-3995.