5 Haverhill

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

Location, Location, Location! Fantastic in tract location situated right on the neighborhood park and just footsteps from the Tennis Courts, Pool and Tot Lot. Easy Freeway Access and a 5 minute drive to the Tustin Market Place which comes loaded with Shops, Restaurants, Theater, Gym and more! This Dual Master, Carriage Unit has no one above or below and has been freshly painted in a nice neutral gray. Comes with Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer. Inset Canned Lighting throughout, Light n' Bright with lots of windows, spacious, open floor plan plus a 2 car garage! Don't miss this opportunity. Sorry, no pets please... Call 949-836-3064 Today to schedule a showing!