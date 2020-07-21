All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 5 Haverhill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
5 Haverhill
Last updated September 8 2019 at 7:14 AM

5 Haverhill

5 Haverhill · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5 Haverhill, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Location, Location, Location! Fantastic in tract location situated right on the neighborhood park and just footsteps from the Tennis Courts, Pool and Tot Lot. Easy Freeway Access and a 5 minute drive to the Tustin Market Place which comes loaded with Shops, Restaurants, Theater, Gym and more! This Dual Master, Carriage Unit has no one above or below and has been freshly painted in a nice neutral gray. Comes with Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer. Inset Canned Lighting throughout, Light n' Bright with lots of windows, spacious, open floor plan plus a 2 car garage! Don't miss this opportunity. Sorry, no pets please... Call 949-836-3064 Today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Haverhill have any available units?
5 Haverhill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5 Haverhill have?
Some of 5 Haverhill's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Haverhill currently offering any rent specials?
5 Haverhill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Haverhill pet-friendly?
No, 5 Haverhill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5 Haverhill offer parking?
Yes, 5 Haverhill offers parking.
Does 5 Haverhill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Haverhill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Haverhill have a pool?
Yes, 5 Haverhill has a pool.
Does 5 Haverhill have accessible units?
No, 5 Haverhill does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Haverhill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Haverhill has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Haverhill have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Haverhill does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIrvine 2 Bedroom Apartments
Irvine 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsIrvine Pet Friendly Apartments
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology