5 Falling Leaf

Amenities
$1000 Off First Month Rent! Turtle Rock Vista! 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Attached Tri-Level Townhouse
$1000 Off First Month Rent! Turtle Rock Vista! 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached Tri-Level Townhouse, Family Room With Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Step Down Living Room With Fireplace, Balcony, Wet Bar, Kitchen With Refrigerator (AS IS), Wall Oven, Cook Top, Microwave, Tile Counter Tops, Tile Floors, Breakfast Nook, Master Bedroom With Walk-In Closet, Vaulted Ceilings, Balcony, Master Bath With Dual Sinks, Roman Tub, Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Greenbelts, Walking Distance To Park And Schools.
Amenities
Family Room With Fireplace
Formal Dining Room
Step Down Formal Living Room
Balcony
Wet Bar
Kicthen With Refrigerator (AS IS)
Wall Oven
Cook Top
Microwave
Tile Counter Tops
Tile Floors
Breakfast Nook
Huge Master Bedroom With Walk-In Closet
Vaulted Ceilings
Large Balcony
Master Bath With Dual Sinks
Roman Tub
Community Pool
Tennis Courts
Greenbelts