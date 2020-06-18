All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 21 2019 at 8:53 AM

5 Falling Leaf

5 Falling Leaf · No Longer Available
Location

5 Falling Leaf, Irvine, CA 92612
Turtle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
$1000 Off First Month Rent! Turtle Rock Vista! 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Attached Tri-Level Townhouse

$1000 Off First Month Rent! Turtle Rock Vista! 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached Tri-Level Townhouse, Family Room With Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Step Down Living Room With Fireplace, Balcony, Wet Bar, Kitchen With Refrigerator (AS IS), Wall Oven, Cook Top, Microwave, Tile Counter Tops, Tile Floors, Breakfast Nook, Master Bedroom With Walk-In Closet, Vaulted Ceilings, Balcony, Master Bath With Dual Sinks, Roman Tub, Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Greenbelts, Walking Distance To Park And Schools.

Amenities

Family Room With Fireplace
Formal Dining Room
Step Down Formal Living Room
Balcony
Wet Bar
Kicthen With Refrigerator (AS IS)
Wall Oven
Cook Top
Microwave
Tile Counter Tops
Tile Floors
Breakfast Nook
Huge Master Bedroom With Walk-In Closet
Vaulted Ceilings
Large Balcony
Master Bath With Dual Sinks
Roman Tub
Community Pool
Tennis Courts
Greenbelts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Falling Leaf have any available units?
5 Falling Leaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5 Falling Leaf have?
Some of 5 Falling Leaf's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Falling Leaf currently offering any rent specials?
5 Falling Leaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Falling Leaf pet-friendly?
No, 5 Falling Leaf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5 Falling Leaf offer parking?
No, 5 Falling Leaf does not offer parking.
Does 5 Falling Leaf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Falling Leaf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Falling Leaf have a pool?
Yes, 5 Falling Leaf has a pool.
Does 5 Falling Leaf have accessible units?
No, 5 Falling Leaf does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Falling Leaf have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Falling Leaf does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Falling Leaf have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Falling Leaf does not have units with air conditioning.
