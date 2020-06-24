49 Juneberry

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Luxurious living in this 2066 sq. ft. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Kensington Ct condo with large 2 car direct access garage. Built in 2007 at Columbus Grove this design and location is perfect for today's lifestyle with nearby parks, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and easy access to the freeway system. Formal living room with cathedral ceilings, rich hardwood floors, plantation shutters and fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, large island and stainless steel appliances opens to a generous sized family room and spacious separate formal dining room. The master suite has a separate tub, shower and walk in closet. Walking distance to the community private pool, spa, tot lot, BBQ and public park with playground, basketball court and clubhouse.