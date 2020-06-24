All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

49 Juneberry

49 Juneberry · No Longer Available
Location

49 Juneberry, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Luxurious living in this 2066 sq. ft. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Kensington Ct condo with large 2 car direct access garage. Built in 2007 at Columbus Grove this design and location is perfect for today's lifestyle with nearby parks, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and easy access to the freeway system. Formal living room with cathedral ceilings, rich hardwood floors, plantation shutters and fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, large island and stainless steel appliances opens to a generous sized family room and spacious separate formal dining room. The master suite has a separate tub, shower and walk in closet. Walking distance to the community private pool, spa, tot lot, BBQ and public park with playground, basketball court and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Juneberry have any available units?
49 Juneberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 49 Juneberry have?
Some of 49 Juneberry's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Juneberry currently offering any rent specials?
49 Juneberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Juneberry pet-friendly?
No, 49 Juneberry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 49 Juneberry offer parking?
Yes, 49 Juneberry offers parking.
Does 49 Juneberry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Juneberry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Juneberry have a pool?
Yes, 49 Juneberry has a pool.
Does 49 Juneberry have accessible units?
No, 49 Juneberry does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Juneberry have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Juneberry does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Juneberry have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Juneberry does not have units with air conditioning.
