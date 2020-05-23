49 Darlington

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

well upgraded 3 br, 2,5 bath with 2 car direct access garage unit will soon be ready for the new tenants. this home is an end unit with a large yard and a living room, dining room, powder room, kitchen and laundry room downstairs and all three bedrooms upstairs. new ac unit has been installed last month. fridge,washer,dryer has been provided by the owner for tenants usage only, no additional repairs or replacement will be done. w/d units are only couple of years old. fridge is in its original condition but working. additional parking space is next to the unit. lowest priced 3br unit in northwood point.