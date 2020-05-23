All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:40 PM

49 Darlington

49 Darlington · No Longer Available
Location

49 Darlington, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
well upgraded 3 br, 2,5 bath with 2 car direct access garage unit will soon be ready for the new tenants. this home is an end unit with a large yard and a living room, dining room, powder room, kitchen and laundry room downstairs and all three bedrooms upstairs. new ac unit has been installed last month. fridge,washer,dryer has been provided by the owner for tenants usage only, no additional repairs or replacement will be done. w/d units are only couple of years old. fridge is in its original condition but working. additional parking space is next to the unit. lowest priced 3br unit in northwood point.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Darlington have any available units?
49 Darlington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 49 Darlington have?
Some of 49 Darlington's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Darlington currently offering any rent specials?
49 Darlington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Darlington pet-friendly?
No, 49 Darlington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 49 Darlington offer parking?
Yes, 49 Darlington offers parking.
Does 49 Darlington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49 Darlington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Darlington have a pool?
No, 49 Darlington does not have a pool.
Does 49 Darlington have accessible units?
No, 49 Darlington does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Darlington have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Darlington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Darlington have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 49 Darlington has units with air conditioning.
