Irvine, CA
49 Chantilly
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

49 Chantilly

49 Chantilly · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

49 Chantilly, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
This amazing Treo 2 bed 2.5 bath + office approx 1824 sq. foot townhome has the most Desirable Open Floorplan with tasteful upgrades in Woodbury. Best cul-de-sac location features a private & serene Courtyard entrance with lots of Natural Lights. Expansive Great Room boasts Wide Plank Hardwood Floors in Natural Wood tone, Romantic Gas Fireplace and Custom Built-ins, and Custom paint. Gourmet Kitchen offers Vaulted Ceiling, Rich Maple Shaker Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and Double French Door opens to Outdoor Deck perfect for Entertaining. Generous Master Suite with walk-in closet, Romantic Juliet's Balcony, separate vanities & shower. Second Bedroom with it's own full bathroom. 3rd Bedroom downstairs is used as an office with no closet or door, this room can be easily converted to a bedroom. Steps from Resort Style Woodbury Amenities including acres of Recreation Center & Multi-Purpose Room at the Commons, 7 Resort Style Pools, Spas, Fireplace & BBQ Areas, neighborhood Gardens, Tennis Courts, Sand Volleyball Courts, Basketball Courts and much more. Walking distance to Jeffrey Open Space trails, Woodbury Elementary School and Woodbury Town Center. DON'T MISS THIS ONE OF A KIND BEAUTIFUL HIGHLY UPGRADED HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Chantilly have any available units?
49 Chantilly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 49 Chantilly have?
Some of 49 Chantilly's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Chantilly currently offering any rent specials?
49 Chantilly isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Chantilly pet-friendly?
No, 49 Chantilly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 49 Chantilly offer parking?
No, 49 Chantilly does not offer parking.
Does 49 Chantilly have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Chantilly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Chantilly have a pool?
Yes, 49 Chantilly has a pool.
Does 49 Chantilly have accessible units?
No, 49 Chantilly does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Chantilly have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Chantilly does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Chantilly have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Chantilly does not have units with air conditioning.
