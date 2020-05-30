49 Chantilly

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court courtyard pool bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court

This amazing Treo 2 bed 2.5 bath + office approx 1824 sq. foot townhome has the most Desirable Open Floorplan with tasteful upgrades in Woodbury. Best cul-de-sac location features a private & serene Courtyard entrance with lots of Natural Lights. Expansive Great Room boasts Wide Plank Hardwood Floors in Natural Wood tone, Romantic Gas Fireplace and Custom Built-ins, and Custom paint. Gourmet Kitchen offers Vaulted Ceiling, Rich Maple Shaker Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and Double French Door opens to Outdoor Deck perfect for Entertaining. Generous Master Suite with walk-in closet, Romantic Juliet's Balcony, separate vanities & shower. Second Bedroom with it's own full bathroom. 3rd Bedroom downstairs is used as an office with no closet or door, this room can be easily converted to a bedroom. Steps from Resort Style Woodbury Amenities including acres of Recreation Center & Multi-Purpose Room at the Commons, 7 Resort Style Pools, Spas, Fireplace & BBQ Areas, neighborhood Gardens, Tennis Courts, Sand Volleyball Courts, Basketball Courts and much more. Walking distance to Jeffrey Open Space trails, Woodbury Elementary School and Woodbury Town Center. DON'T MISS THIS ONE OF A KIND BEAUTIFUL HIGHLY UPGRADED HOME!