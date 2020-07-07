All apartments in Irvine
Last updated December 3 2019

49 Cartier Aisle

49 Cartier Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

49 Cartier Aisle, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome to our charming renovated upper level condominium located in the heart of The Northwood Villas community. This well-appointed home boasts natural sunlight, open concept living, and unrivaled walking distance to nearby shopping centers. A one of a kind modern retreat that offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, and an outside patio where you can enjoy the morning sun. With 1679 of interior living space, the home features tasteful interior elements includes high ceilings, hardwood flooring, open concept living, upgraded light fixtures, Cesar stone countertops, soft closing drawers, farmhouse style sink, and fully renovated bathrooms. Enjoy luxury amenities to include barbecue areas, parks, and pools. This home belongs to the award winning Irvine Unified School District and is just minutes from from the highly sought out Woodbury/Cypress village shopping center, Irvine Spectrum Center, Kaiser Permanente, John Wayne Airport, 5 FWY, 133 & 241 Toll Roads, and Irvine Metro Link Train Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Cartier Aisle have any available units?
49 Cartier Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 49 Cartier Aisle have?
Some of 49 Cartier Aisle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Cartier Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
49 Cartier Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Cartier Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 49 Cartier Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 49 Cartier Aisle offer parking?
No, 49 Cartier Aisle does not offer parking.
Does 49 Cartier Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Cartier Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Cartier Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 49 Cartier Aisle has a pool.
Does 49 Cartier Aisle have accessible units?
No, 49 Cartier Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Cartier Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 Cartier Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Cartier Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Cartier Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.

