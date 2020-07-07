49 Cartier Aisle

Amenities

Welcome to our charming renovated upper level condominium located in the heart of The Northwood Villas community. This well-appointed home boasts natural sunlight, open concept living, and unrivaled walking distance to nearby shopping centers. A one of a kind modern retreat that offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, and an outside patio where you can enjoy the morning sun. With 1679 of interior living space, the home features tasteful interior elements includes high ceilings, hardwood flooring, open concept living, upgraded light fixtures, Cesar stone countertops, soft closing drawers, farmhouse style sink, and fully renovated bathrooms. Enjoy luxury amenities to include barbecue areas, parks, and pools. This home belongs to the award winning Irvine Unified School District and is just minutes from from the highly sought out Woodbury/Cypress village shopping center, Irvine Spectrum Center, Kaiser Permanente, John Wayne Airport, 5 FWY, 133 & 241 Toll Roads, and Irvine Metro Link Train Station.