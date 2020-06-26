48 Windjammer

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Updated Woodbridge Condo - This stunning Woodbridge condo is located in the desirable community of Park Vista. Encompassing an open floor plan this 2 bed and 2 bath home greets you with large windows that illuminate natural light throughout the home. The large living room is the perfect place to relax and opens to the formal dining room, making entertaining effortless. Beautiful new flooring throughout. The upgraded kitchen offers gleaming new countertops and trendy cabinets with plenty of cabinet space and includes the refrigerator. Includes washer and dryer located in a closet in the hallway. Nice serene private patio. Enjoy the convenience of a nearby carport and short proximity to the association pool and tot lot. All this with the resort amenities of Woodbridge which include 2 landmark lakes with docks, 2 beach lagoons, 22 pools, 16 spas, 13 waders, 24 tennis courts, numerous parks/playgrounds, volleyball courts, a fitness course, and much, much more. Enjoy no Mello-Roos with a low tax rate.



(RLNE5637004)