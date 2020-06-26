All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

48 Windjammer

48 Windjammer · No Longer Available
Location

48 Windjammer, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Updated Woodbridge Condo - This stunning Woodbridge condo is located in the desirable community of Park Vista. Encompassing an open floor plan this 2 bed and 2 bath home greets you with large windows that illuminate natural light throughout the home. The large living room is the perfect place to relax and opens to the formal dining room, making entertaining effortless. Beautiful new flooring throughout. The upgraded kitchen offers gleaming new countertops and trendy cabinets with plenty of cabinet space and includes the refrigerator. Includes washer and dryer located in a closet in the hallway. Nice serene private patio. Enjoy the convenience of a nearby carport and short proximity to the association pool and tot lot. All this with the resort amenities of Woodbridge which include 2 landmark lakes with docks, 2 beach lagoons, 22 pools, 16 spas, 13 waders, 24 tennis courts, numerous parks/playgrounds, volleyball courts, a fitness course, and much, much more. Enjoy no Mello-Roos with a low tax rate.

(RLNE5637004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Windjammer have any available units?
48 Windjammer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 48 Windjammer have?
Some of 48 Windjammer's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Windjammer currently offering any rent specials?
48 Windjammer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Windjammer pet-friendly?
Yes, 48 Windjammer is pet friendly.
Does 48 Windjammer offer parking?
Yes, 48 Windjammer offers parking.
Does 48 Windjammer have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48 Windjammer offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Windjammer have a pool?
Yes, 48 Windjammer has a pool.
Does 48 Windjammer have accessible units?
No, 48 Windjammer does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Windjammer have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Windjammer does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Windjammer have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Windjammer does not have units with air conditioning.

