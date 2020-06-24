47 Thicket

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool tennis court

Gorgeous Townhouse in the highly desirable Woodbridge community of Irvine. Fresh two tone paint and newly installed tiles throughout. The spacious living room features a cozy fireplace. The gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, dish washer, gas oven/range, and built in microwave. Upstairs leads to two spacious bedrooms; the master features a walk-in closet & doorway leading to the bathroom. Lots of natural light throughout this unit - upstairs and downstairs. Award winning Irvine Unified Schools: Meadow Park Elementary, South Lake Middle School, Woodbridge High School. Enjoy extensive Woodbridge amenities that includes parks, pools, tennis courts, and the South Lake Lagoon. Walking distance to numerous shops and restaurants, easy access to 405 & 5 freeways, close to Irvine Spectrum, Irvine Valley College, UCI, Kaiser and HOAG Medical facilities.