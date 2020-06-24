All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

47 Thicket

Location

47 Thicket, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous Townhouse in the highly desirable Woodbridge community of Irvine. Fresh two tone paint and newly installed tiles throughout. The spacious living room features a cozy fireplace. The gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, dish washer, gas oven/range, and built in microwave. Upstairs leads to two spacious bedrooms; the master features a walk-in closet & doorway leading to the bathroom. Lots of natural light throughout this unit - upstairs and downstairs. Award winning Irvine Unified Schools: Meadow Park Elementary, South Lake Middle School, Woodbridge High School. Enjoy extensive Woodbridge amenities that includes parks, pools, tennis courts, and the South Lake Lagoon. Walking distance to numerous shops and restaurants, easy access to 405 & 5 freeways, close to Irvine Spectrum, Irvine Valley College, UCI, Kaiser and HOAG Medical facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Thicket have any available units?
47 Thicket doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 47 Thicket have?
Some of 47 Thicket's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Thicket currently offering any rent specials?
47 Thicket is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Thicket pet-friendly?
No, 47 Thicket is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 47 Thicket offer parking?
No, 47 Thicket does not offer parking.
Does 47 Thicket have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Thicket does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Thicket have a pool?
Yes, 47 Thicket has a pool.
Does 47 Thicket have accessible units?
No, 47 Thicket does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Thicket have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Thicket has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Thicket have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Thicket does not have units with air conditioning.
