46 Timber Run

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

If you are looking for a rental that does not feel or look like one - this is IT! Highly updated throughout this stunning 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome style condo has been remodeled from top to bottom with quality updates. Engineered wood laminate flooring on the bottom level, stairs and hallway, carpet in the bedrooms. Smooth ceilings, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, boxed shutters, dual pane windows, updated heating and air conditioning systems, paver private back patio yard which leads to the two assigned covered carport. Interior laundry area with full size capable machines. Modern kitchen with shaker style white cabinetry, quartz counter tops, updated appliances and the list goes on. Close to sport courts, parks, Blue Lake Swim Club, seasonal adult pool and conveniently situated near Irvine's Blue Ribbon and CA distinguished elementary, middle and high schools.