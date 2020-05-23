All apartments in Irvine
46 Timber Run
46 Timber Run

46 Timber Run · No Longer Available
Location

46 Timber Run, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
If you are looking for a rental that does not feel or look like one - this is IT! Highly updated throughout this stunning 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome style condo has been remodeled from top to bottom with quality updates. Engineered wood laminate flooring on the bottom level, stairs and hallway, carpet in the bedrooms. Smooth ceilings, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, boxed shutters, dual pane windows, updated heating and air conditioning systems, paver private back patio yard which leads to the two assigned covered carport. Interior laundry area with full size capable machines. Modern kitchen with shaker style white cabinetry, quartz counter tops, updated appliances and the list goes on. Close to sport courts, parks, Blue Lake Swim Club, seasonal adult pool and conveniently situated near Irvine's Blue Ribbon and CA distinguished elementary, middle and high schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Timber Run have any available units?
46 Timber Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 46 Timber Run have?
Some of 46 Timber Run's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Timber Run currently offering any rent specials?
46 Timber Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Timber Run pet-friendly?
No, 46 Timber Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 46 Timber Run offer parking?
Yes, 46 Timber Run offers parking.
Does 46 Timber Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Timber Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Timber Run have a pool?
Yes, 46 Timber Run has a pool.
Does 46 Timber Run have accessible units?
No, 46 Timber Run does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Timber Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Timber Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Timber Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 46 Timber Run has units with air conditioning.
