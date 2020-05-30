46 Donovan

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Welcome to this beautiful, detached single family, 2 story home in Woodbury Irvine! Built in 2011, this gorgeous home offers an open floor plan with a main floor bedroom and bathroom. The home offers many upgraded features including the great room fireplace, chef’s kitchen with center island, granite counters, and stainless appliances. The upstairs master suite offers 2 walk in closets with custom organizers, spa inspired master bathroom with his and her's dual sinks, separate soaking jacuzzi tub and stall shower with seat. An upstairs laundry room is equipped with washer and dryer for your convenience. Live here and enjoy the resort style living at Woodbury with its pools, spas, fireplaces, barbecue areas, neighborhood gardens, sand volleyball, basketball courts, tennis courts, sport courts and much more. Minutes away from Woodbury Elementary School, Jeffrey open space trails, Woodbury Town Center and the 5 Freeway!