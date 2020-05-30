All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 25 2019 at 6:17 AM

46 Donovan

46 Donovan · No Longer Available
Location

46 Donovan, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Welcome to this beautiful, detached single family, 2 story home in Woodbury Irvine! Built in 2011, this gorgeous home offers an open floor plan with a main floor bedroom and bathroom. The home offers many upgraded features including the great room fireplace, chef’s kitchen with center island, granite counters, and stainless appliances. The upstairs master suite offers 2 walk in closets with custom organizers, spa inspired master bathroom with his and her's dual sinks, separate soaking jacuzzi tub and stall shower with seat. An upstairs laundry room is equipped with washer and dryer for your convenience. Live here and enjoy the resort style living at Woodbury with its pools, spas, fireplaces, barbecue areas, neighborhood gardens, sand volleyball, basketball courts, tennis courts, sport courts and much more. Minutes away from Woodbury Elementary School, Jeffrey open space trails, Woodbury Town Center and the 5 Freeway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Donovan have any available units?
46 Donovan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 46 Donovan have?
Some of 46 Donovan's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Donovan currently offering any rent specials?
46 Donovan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Donovan pet-friendly?
No, 46 Donovan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 46 Donovan offer parking?
Yes, 46 Donovan offers parking.
Does 46 Donovan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 Donovan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Donovan have a pool?
Yes, 46 Donovan has a pool.
Does 46 Donovan have accessible units?
No, 46 Donovan does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Donovan have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 Donovan does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Donovan have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 Donovan does not have units with air conditioning.
