Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Bright and spacious Woodbridge home with vaulted ceilings and open floor plan. Enjoy the IRVINE lifestyle in this 4 bedroom, 3 bath Single Family Residence with a clean and well-planned 2,384 SqFt floor-plan. The home features separate living and family rooms, main floor bedroom with full bathroom, large bedrooms, walk-in closet in master suite, spacious backyard, and 3 car garage. Woodbridge residents have access to extensive association amenities which includes access to the lake.