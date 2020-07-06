45 Idyllwild

Amenities

Tucked into the desirable community of Monticello in Northpark Square, this beautiful 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo has everything you've been looking for! This lovely UPPER END unit has amazing vaulted ceilings bringing in lots of NATURAL LIGHT. Corner End Unit which means NO ONE BELOW YOU, NO ONE ABOVE YOU, and only attached at the stairs and 1 bedroom. You will love the OPEN FLOOR PLAN of the spacious living room that extends to a large balcony overlooking green trees and a lush green belt. Chef's Kitchen opens to a spacious family room with a cozy fireplace. There is an additional small loft/tech space which is perfect for an office. Brand new washer and dryer are included, bathroom has just been retiled, new paint, and new fixtures in the kitchen and baths. The ATTACHED 2 - CAR GARAGE provides convenient access directly into your home! Private location with no homes in front of you and steps away from the community pool. Enjoy additional amenities including pools, spas, barbecue, tennis and basketball courts, lavish greenbelts and walking paths. PRIME LOCATION, walking distance to award winning schools including Hicks Canyon Elementary School and Northpark Shopping Center which includes many dining options, Albertsons, Chase, and CVS. You do not want to miss out on this one!