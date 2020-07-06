All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

45 Idyllwild

45 Idyllwild · No Longer Available
Location

45 Idyllwild, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Tucked into the desirable community of Monticello in Northpark Square, this beautiful 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo has everything you've been looking for! This lovely UPPER END unit has amazing vaulted ceilings bringing in lots of NATURAL LIGHT. Corner End Unit which means NO ONE BELOW YOU, NO ONE ABOVE YOU, and only attached at the stairs and 1 bedroom. You will love the OPEN FLOOR PLAN of the spacious living room that extends to a large balcony overlooking green trees and a lush green belt. Chef's Kitchen opens to a spacious family room with a cozy fireplace. There is an additional small loft/tech space which is perfect for an office. Brand new washer and dryer are included, bathroom has just been retiled, new paint, and new fixtures in the kitchen and baths. The ATTACHED 2 - CAR GARAGE provides convenient access directly into your home! Private location with no homes in front of you and steps away from the community pool. Enjoy additional amenities including pools, spas, barbecue, tennis and basketball courts, lavish greenbelts and walking paths. PRIME LOCATION, walking distance to award winning schools including Hicks Canyon Elementary School and Northpark Shopping Center which includes many dining options, Albertsons, Chase, and CVS. You do not want to miss out on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Idyllwild have any available units?
45 Idyllwild doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 45 Idyllwild have?
Some of 45 Idyllwild's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Idyllwild currently offering any rent specials?
45 Idyllwild is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Idyllwild pet-friendly?
No, 45 Idyllwild is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 45 Idyllwild offer parking?
Yes, 45 Idyllwild offers parking.
Does 45 Idyllwild have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 Idyllwild offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Idyllwild have a pool?
Yes, 45 Idyllwild has a pool.
Does 45 Idyllwild have accessible units?
No, 45 Idyllwild does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Idyllwild have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Idyllwild has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Idyllwild have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Idyllwild does not have units with air conditioning.

