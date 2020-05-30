Amenities

Gorgeous brand new Siena Plan 3 located in guard-gated community of Laguna Altura. The highly upgraded 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home offers 1788 square feet of living space. Perfect for entertaining this home features spacious Great Room that opens into kitchen, nook and access to professionally landscaped private yard. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, oversized granite island, nook and desk area. Master included walk-in closet and bath with marble counter tops and tile accents. Secondary bathroom is also upgraded with marble counter tops. Custom paint throughout. Steps away from village pool, parks and hiking trails. Award winning Irvine school district. Included Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator.