Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

45 Bianco

45 Bianco · No Longer Available
Location

45 Bianco, Irvine, CA 92618
Laguna Altura

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous brand new Siena Plan 3 located in guard-gated community of Laguna Altura. The highly upgraded 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home offers 1788 square feet of living space. Perfect for entertaining this home features spacious Great Room that opens into kitchen, nook and access to professionally landscaped private yard. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, oversized granite island, nook and desk area. Master included walk-in closet and bath with marble counter tops and tile accents. Secondary bathroom is also upgraded with marble counter tops. Custom paint throughout. Steps away from village pool, parks and hiking trails. Award winning Irvine school district. Included Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Bianco have any available units?
45 Bianco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 45 Bianco have?
Some of 45 Bianco's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Bianco currently offering any rent specials?
45 Bianco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Bianco pet-friendly?
No, 45 Bianco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 45 Bianco offer parking?
No, 45 Bianco does not offer parking.
Does 45 Bianco have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 Bianco offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Bianco have a pool?
Yes, 45 Bianco has a pool.
Does 45 Bianco have accessible units?
No, 45 Bianco does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Bianco have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Bianco does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Bianco have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Bianco does not have units with air conditioning.
