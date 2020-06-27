All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 44 Villoria.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
44 Villoria
Last updated August 17 2019 at 12:26 PM

44 Villoria

44 Villoria · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

44 Villoria, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Welcome home to serene Irvine living in beautiful guard gated Northpark. This perfect four bedroom 3 bath Northpark home is ready and available for your easy Irvine lifestyle. This lovely home has a perfect bright and inviting formal living room entry that leads to the formal dining area. An open concept kitchen and family room area is the perfect space for everyday living. The open and oversized kitchen is ideal with granite countertops, a center island, and easy flow to your family room with fireplace. An informal dining area with access to a side courtyard completes the space. A very large master suite with luxurious bathroom and huge closet are joined by two bedrooms and a Jack and Jill style bathroom upstairs. This Northpark home offers the perfect community location juts across from the pool, and close to parks and shops as well. This home is the perfect combination of flow, location, and peace for many years of easy Irvine living!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Villoria have any available units?
44 Villoria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 44 Villoria have?
Some of 44 Villoria's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Villoria currently offering any rent specials?
44 Villoria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Villoria pet-friendly?
No, 44 Villoria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 44 Villoria offer parking?
No, 44 Villoria does not offer parking.
Does 44 Villoria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Villoria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Villoria have a pool?
Yes, 44 Villoria has a pool.
Does 44 Villoria have accessible units?
No, 44 Villoria does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Villoria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Villoria has units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Villoria have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Villoria does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology