44 Villoria

Welcome home to serene Irvine living in beautiful guard gated Northpark. This perfect four bedroom 3 bath Northpark home is ready and available for your easy Irvine lifestyle. This lovely home has a perfect bright and inviting formal living room entry that leads to the formal dining area. An open concept kitchen and family room area is the perfect space for everyday living. The open and oversized kitchen is ideal with granite countertops, a center island, and easy flow to your family room with fireplace. An informal dining area with access to a side courtyard completes the space. A very large master suite with luxurious bathroom and huge closet are joined by two bedrooms and a Jack and Jill style bathroom upstairs. This Northpark home offers the perfect community location juts across from the pool, and close to parks and shops as well. This home is the perfect combination of flow, location, and peace for many years of easy Irvine living!!