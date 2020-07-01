All apartments in Irvine
43 Bethany Drive
43 Bethany Drive

43 Bethany Drive · No Longer Available
Location

43 Bethany Drive, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious/open/light and bright single-level Broadmoor residence just cross to Mountain View Park. Gated front courtyard. Freshly painted interior. Travertine tile and laminate wood flooring throughout. 4-bed (office/den could be the 5-th bedroom) and totally remodeled 2.5-bath. Master bedroom has patio door to the sunny backyard. Totally remodeled master bath with marble shower and separate bathtub. All rooms has mirrored wardrobes. Formal living room with Cathedral ceiling/ fireplace, separate family room and a formal dining room. Fully remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including brand new microwave/oven, newer refrigerator. Cozy dining area look out through the tranquil/large backyard with fruit trees. Newer A/C unit. Washer/dryer (in individual room) included. Wrap-around yards with flowering plants and fruit trees for a better enjoyment. 3-car attached garage with plenty of storage, driveway parking. Fantastic HOA amenities including: swimming pools/tennis/ basketball courts/playgrounds/parks/hiking trails. Walking distance to award winning schools/parks. 3-min drive to Turtle Rock Elementary, 8-min to Rancho San Joaquin Middle, 4-min to University High, 5-min to UCI, 7-min to 405 FWY, 8-min to Toll 73, 12-min to John Wayne Airport. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Bethany Drive have any available units?
43 Bethany Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 43 Bethany Drive have?
Some of 43 Bethany Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Bethany Drive currently offering any rent specials?
43 Bethany Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Bethany Drive pet-friendly?
No, 43 Bethany Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 43 Bethany Drive offer parking?
Yes, 43 Bethany Drive offers parking.
Does 43 Bethany Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 Bethany Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Bethany Drive have a pool?
Yes, 43 Bethany Drive has a pool.
Does 43 Bethany Drive have accessible units?
No, 43 Bethany Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Bethany Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Bethany Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Bethany Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 43 Bethany Drive has units with air conditioning.

