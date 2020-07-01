43 Bethany Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court courtyard parking playground pool garage tennis court

Spacious/open/light and bright single-level Broadmoor residence just cross to Mountain View Park. Gated front courtyard. Freshly painted interior. Travertine tile and laminate wood flooring throughout. 4-bed (office/den could be the 5-th bedroom) and totally remodeled 2.5-bath. Master bedroom has patio door to the sunny backyard. Totally remodeled master bath with marble shower and separate bathtub. All rooms has mirrored wardrobes. Formal living room with Cathedral ceiling/ fireplace, separate family room and a formal dining room. Fully remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including brand new microwave/oven, newer refrigerator. Cozy dining area look out through the tranquil/large backyard with fruit trees. Newer A/C unit. Washer/dryer (in individual room) included. Wrap-around yards with flowering plants and fruit trees for a better enjoyment. 3-car attached garage with plenty of storage, driveway parking. Fantastic HOA amenities including: swimming pools/tennis/ basketball courts/playgrounds/parks/hiking trails. Walking distance to award winning schools/parks. 3-min drive to Turtle Rock Elementary, 8-min to Rancho San Joaquin Middle, 4-min to University High, 5-min to UCI, 7-min to 405 FWY, 8-min to Toll 73, 12-min to John Wayne Airport. Ready to move in.