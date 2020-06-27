All apartments in Irvine
41 Balcony
41 Balcony

41 Balcony · No Longer Available
Location

41 Balcony, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
AMAZING VIEWS & LOCATION! Quiet & private end of cul-de-sac location on a single loaded street. Unobstructed panoramic views from the Irvine Spectrum to downtown LA , from the green rolling hills to the snow on mountains and the Disneyland fireworks and city lights. Elegant home has all imaginable upgrades. The entire 1st floor is covered w/exotic gold limestone. The entire 2nd floor has rich Brazilian Rosewood floors. There are 8 marble and mosaic medallions. Custom Italian iron railing & marble staircase. Granite counters in kitchen. Marble counter tops & marble showers in all baths. Anderson French doors & framed windows. Custom drapes & Hunter Douglas wood blinds. Custom chandeliers, 10 inch baseboards & custom paint. All rooms are large. 1 large & private bedroom w/bath on 1st floor. Backyard is professionally landscaped w/a fireplace, built-in BBQ & sink, fire pit and 2 fountains. Quail Hill community offers 3 Olympic swimming pools, hiking/biking trails, gym room, sport courts, and minutes from Irvine Spectrum & Laguna Beach! Home located in Award-Winning Irvine Unified and University High School District!. Don't miss out on this Amazing Home! AVAILABLE Fully FURNISHED FOR $9,500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Balcony have any available units?
41 Balcony doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 41 Balcony have?
Some of 41 Balcony's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Balcony currently offering any rent specials?
41 Balcony is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Balcony pet-friendly?
No, 41 Balcony is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 41 Balcony offer parking?
Yes, 41 Balcony offers parking.
Does 41 Balcony have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Balcony does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Balcony have a pool?
Yes, 41 Balcony has a pool.
Does 41 Balcony have accessible units?
No, 41 Balcony does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Balcony have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 Balcony has units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Balcony have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Balcony does not have units with air conditioning.
