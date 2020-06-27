41 Balcony

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill

AMAZING VIEWS & LOCATION! Quiet & private end of cul-de-sac location on a single loaded street. Unobstructed panoramic views from the Irvine Spectrum to downtown LA , from the green rolling hills to the snow on mountains and the Disneyland fireworks and city lights. Elegant home has all imaginable upgrades. The entire 1st floor is covered w/exotic gold limestone. The entire 2nd floor has rich Brazilian Rosewood floors. There are 8 marble and mosaic medallions. Custom Italian iron railing & marble staircase. Granite counters in kitchen. Marble counter tops & marble showers in all baths. Anderson French doors & framed windows. Custom drapes & Hunter Douglas wood blinds. Custom chandeliers, 10 inch baseboards & custom paint. All rooms are large. 1 large & private bedroom w/bath on 1st floor. Backyard is professionally landscaped w/a fireplace, built-in BBQ & sink, fire pit and 2 fountains. Quail Hill community offers 3 Olympic swimming pools, hiking/biking trails, gym room, sport courts, and minutes from Irvine Spectrum & Laguna Beach! Home located in Award-Winning Irvine Unified and University High School District!. Don't miss out on this Amazing Home! AVAILABLE Fully FURNISHED FOR $9,500