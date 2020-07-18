40 Royal Grove

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Immaculate Former Model home in the heart of Irvine. Impeccably maintained through the pride of ownership. This Beautiful home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with 1 bedroom with full bath in downstairs. Gourmet kitchen with huge center island, quartz counter top, high end stainless steel appliances include commercial style 6 burner cook top with grill, dual oven, wine cabinet cooler, built-in microwave oven and built-in refrigerator. Kitchen with expansive custom cabinets open to the spacious great room with fireplace. Upgraded stone flooring and designer carpet. Other upgrades include: tech center with computer work station, built-in entertainment center, crown molding, plantation shutters and custom drapes. Bright and airy California room open to the lush green backyard is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the award winning schools, parks, trails and the amazing amenities of the resort style pools and spas. Easy access to fine dining and shopping. Convenient location to freeway, toll roads and all. Move-in condition and available immediately.