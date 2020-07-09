All apartments in Irvine
40 Riverstone
Last updated October 8 2019

40 Riverstone

40 Riverstone · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

40 Riverstone, Irvine, CA 92606
Walnut

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Location, Location, location. Lovely air conditioned cottage style on e story 2 bed plus den townhome in a quiet and private corner lot. Feels like a detached home since only the garage is attached. There are two side yards and no one in front or on one side. Vaulted ceilings the living room and dining room. Welcoming fireplace, easy to care for tile and new carpet flooring throughout. Other features include wood shutters, bay window in kitchen, 2 car direct access garage, and appliances included. Nice and quiet association pool and much more - hurry, this one will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Riverstone have any available units?
40 Riverstone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 40 Riverstone have?
Some of 40 Riverstone's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Riverstone currently offering any rent specials?
40 Riverstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Riverstone pet-friendly?
No, 40 Riverstone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 40 Riverstone offer parking?
Yes, 40 Riverstone offers parking.
Does 40 Riverstone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Riverstone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Riverstone have a pool?
Yes, 40 Riverstone has a pool.
Does 40 Riverstone have accessible units?
No, 40 Riverstone does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Riverstone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Riverstone has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Riverstone have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 40 Riverstone has units with air conditioning.

