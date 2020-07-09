40 Riverstone

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location, Location, location. Lovely air conditioned cottage style on e story 2 bed plus den townhome in a quiet and private corner lot. Feels like a detached home since only the garage is attached. There are two side yards and no one in front or on one side. Vaulted ceilings the living room and dining room. Welcoming fireplace, easy to care for tile and new carpet flooring throughout. Other features include wood shutters, bay window in kitchen, 2 car direct access garage, and appliances included. Nice and quiet association pool and much more - hurry, this one will go fast!