40 Hedge Bloom

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Great location across from community swimming pool and park. Turnkey and ready for move in. Newly installed laminated wood like flooring through out downstairs living, dining and hall way. Plush carpeting throughout upstairs and stair. Upgraded granite counter and SS appliances in kitchen. Master bath with upgraded marble counter and stone in shower stall. Upgraded can lights in master bedroom. 3 bedrooms upstairs with a loft and laundry room. Two car attached garage with direct access. Pool View from master suite.



Association offers pools, spa, toddler park, tennis courts and gym. Community is located close to shopping, restaurants and easy access to freeway and toll road.



For more information contact listing agent Jamie Marangell of Re/Max Premier Realty at jamiesellsoc@yahoo.com.