Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
40 Hedge Bloom
Last updated March 21 2020 at 8:10 PM

40 Hedge Bloom

40 Hedge Bloom · No Longer Available
Location

40 Hedge Bloom, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury East

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Great location across from community swimming pool and park. Turnkey and ready for move in. Newly installed laminated wood like flooring through out downstairs living, dining and hall way. Plush carpeting throughout upstairs and stair. Upgraded granite counter and SS appliances in kitchen. Master bath with upgraded marble counter and stone in shower stall. Upgraded can lights in master bedroom. 3 bedrooms upstairs with a loft and laundry room. Two car attached garage with direct access. Pool View from master suite.

Association offers pools, spa, toddler park, tennis courts and gym. Community is located close to shopping, restaurants and easy access to freeway and toll road.

For more information contact listing agent Jamie Marangell of Re/Max Premier Realty at jamiesellsoc@yahoo.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Hedge Bloom have any available units?
40 Hedge Bloom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 40 Hedge Bloom have?
Some of 40 Hedge Bloom's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Hedge Bloom currently offering any rent specials?
40 Hedge Bloom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Hedge Bloom pet-friendly?
No, 40 Hedge Bloom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 40 Hedge Bloom offer parking?
Yes, 40 Hedge Bloom offers parking.
Does 40 Hedge Bloom have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Hedge Bloom does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Hedge Bloom have a pool?
Yes, 40 Hedge Bloom has a pool.
Does 40 Hedge Bloom have accessible units?
No, 40 Hedge Bloom does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Hedge Bloom have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Hedge Bloom does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Hedge Bloom have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Hedge Bloom does not have units with air conditioning.

