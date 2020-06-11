4 Willow Tree Lane

Amenities
Location, location, location! Irvine Unified School District This home is located walking distance from University Park Elementary and 2 minutes to Rancho San Joaquin Middle School, only two miles from University. Single family residence with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. There is one bedroom and one bathroom in the main floor. This comfortable floor plan features a beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
Enjoy the serenity of the beautiful tree-lined greenbelt from the kitchen and master bedroom. University Park has 4 large pools with spas, two tennis courts, a volley ball courts, a playground, clubhouse, acres of greenbelts, trees, & lighted greenbelt paths. Close to the freeway, golf and shopping.