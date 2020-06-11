All apartments in Irvine
4 Willow Tree Lane
Last updated December 2 2019 at 8:01 PM

4 Willow Tree Lane

4 Willow Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

4 Willow Tree Lane, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Location, location, location! Irvine Unified School District This home is located walking distance from University Park Elementary and 2 minutes to Rancho San Joaquin Middle School, only two miles from University. Single family residence with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. There is one bedroom and one bathroom in the main floor. This comfortable floor plan features a beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
Enjoy the serenity of the beautiful tree-lined greenbelt from the kitchen and master bedroom. University Park has 4 large pools with spas, two tennis courts, a volley ball courts, a playground, clubhouse, acres of greenbelts, trees, & lighted greenbelt paths. Close to the freeway, golf and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Willow Tree Lane have any available units?
4 Willow Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4 Willow Tree Lane have?
Some of 4 Willow Tree Lane's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Willow Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4 Willow Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Willow Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4 Willow Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4 Willow Tree Lane offer parking?
No, 4 Willow Tree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4 Willow Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Willow Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Willow Tree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4 Willow Tree Lane has a pool.
Does 4 Willow Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 4 Willow Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Willow Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Willow Tree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Willow Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Willow Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
