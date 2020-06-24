4 Greenbriar

Amenities

NOTE the address is #4 NOT #34! This beautiful, highly upgraded and updated SINGLE STORY townhome is located in the much sought-after Hollygrove tract in Woodbridge, with access to 2 lakes, 35 parks, 22 pools, 24 tennis courts and of course the award-winning Irvine Unified School District. From the private and gated front patio, you walk up to the front door and enter into this amazingly light and bright home thanks to its large and plentiful skylights and an interior atrium that is open to the blue skies above. The remodeled and upgraded kitchen is to your left as you walk in, complete with stunning counter tops, white appliances including double door high-end REFRIGERATOR, gas range and oven and dishwasher all included! Each of the large three bedrooms have lighted ceiling fans. The home features a all NEW furnace, air conditioning, air ducts and recently installed double pane windows and sliders all around with gorgeous wood plantation shutters! The master bath has been updated and upgraded with spa like amenities and fixtures! The cozy living room has that romantic corner fireplace and right next to that is a slider to the captivatingly large, private, enclosed back yard perfect for entertaining friends and family. This home comes complete with a huge side-by-side two car garage with full size WASHER/DRYER in the garage! Compare it for yourself. Truly the nicest home in the market and an unbelievable value. Come see it before someone else says yes to the address!