All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 4 Greenbriar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
4 Greenbriar
Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:04 AM

4 Greenbriar

4 Greenbriar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4 Greenbriar, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
NOTE the address is #4 NOT #34! This beautiful, highly upgraded and updated SINGLE STORY townhome is located in the much sought-after Hollygrove tract in Woodbridge, with access to 2 lakes, 35 parks, 22 pools, 24 tennis courts and of course the award-winning Irvine Unified School District. From the private and gated front patio, you walk up to the front door and enter into this amazingly light and bright home thanks to its large and plentiful skylights and an interior atrium that is open to the blue skies above. The remodeled and upgraded kitchen is to your left as you walk in, complete with stunning counter tops, white appliances including double door high-end REFRIGERATOR, gas range and oven and dishwasher all included! Each of the large three bedrooms have lighted ceiling fans. The home features a all NEW furnace, air conditioning, air ducts and recently installed double pane windows and sliders all around with gorgeous wood plantation shutters! The master bath has been updated and upgraded with spa like amenities and fixtures! The cozy living room has that romantic corner fireplace and right next to that is a slider to the captivatingly large, private, enclosed back yard perfect for entertaining friends and family. This home comes complete with a huge side-by-side two car garage with full size WASHER/DRYER in the garage! Compare it for yourself. Truly the nicest home in the market and an unbelievable value. Come see it before someone else says yes to the address!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Greenbriar have any available units?
4 Greenbriar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4 Greenbriar have?
Some of 4 Greenbriar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Greenbriar currently offering any rent specials?
4 Greenbriar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Greenbriar pet-friendly?
No, 4 Greenbriar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4 Greenbriar offer parking?
Yes, 4 Greenbriar offers parking.
Does 4 Greenbriar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Greenbriar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Greenbriar have a pool?
Yes, 4 Greenbriar has a pool.
Does 4 Greenbriar have accessible units?
No, 4 Greenbriar does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Greenbriar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Greenbriar has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Greenbriar have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4 Greenbriar has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology