Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities parking pool

Great location in the Heart of Irvine! Light and Bright Single Family Detached home in desirable Westpark. This home has four bedrooms with a bedroom and full bath downstairs. High Ceilings and plenty of windows let lots of light in. The home has been freshly painted. Marble floors downstairs and new carpet installed on the stairs and throughout the upper level. Beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage opens to the family room. Separate family room, living room and dining room is perfect for entertaining. Three bedrooms upstairs including master suite. Close to Westpark Elementary School, pools & parks, stores and restaurants. Award Winning Irvine Unified School District.