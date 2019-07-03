All apartments in Irvine
4 Cordoba

4 Cordoba · No Longer Available
Location

4 Cordoba, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Great location in the Heart of Irvine! Light and Bright Single Family Detached home in desirable Westpark. This home has four bedrooms with a bedroom and full bath downstairs. High Ceilings and plenty of windows let lots of light in. The home has been freshly painted. Marble floors downstairs and new carpet installed on the stairs and throughout the upper level. Beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage opens to the family room. Separate family room, living room and dining room is perfect for entertaining. Three bedrooms upstairs including master suite. Close to Westpark Elementary School, pools & parks, stores and restaurants. Award Winning Irvine Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Cordoba have any available units?
4 Cordoba doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4 Cordoba have?
Some of 4 Cordoba's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Cordoba currently offering any rent specials?
4 Cordoba is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Cordoba pet-friendly?
No, 4 Cordoba is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4 Cordoba offer parking?
Yes, 4 Cordoba offers parking.
Does 4 Cordoba have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Cordoba does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Cordoba have a pool?
Yes, 4 Cordoba has a pool.
Does 4 Cordoba have accessible units?
No, 4 Cordoba does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Cordoba have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Cordoba has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Cordoba have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Cordoba does not have units with air conditioning.
