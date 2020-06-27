4 Bridgeview

Amenities

Spectacular Lakefront Property located in the Prestigious Community of Woodbridge! One of the best Lakefront locations in Woodbridge. This rare unit sits right on North Lake. Dramatic floor plan with High Ceilings and Shows extremely Light and Bright. Lake Views from almost every window! Kitchen has been completely remodeled with granite counter tops, new cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Large Master Bedroom Suite. Formal Living Room with High Ceilings. Large Secondary Bedroom with attached bathroom. Downstairs Den can also be used as a bedroom. Attached two car garage has plenty of storage. Enjoy Woodbridge Association Lakes, Pools, Parks, Tennis Courts, Walking Trails, and Much More. Close to award winning Irvine Schools and Irvine Valley College. Don't miss out on this Amazing Opportunity to rent this Rare Woodbridge Gem!