4 Bridgeview
Last updated July 21 2019 at 6:53 AM

4 Bridgeview

4 Bridgeview · No Longer Available
Location

4 Bridgeview, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spectacular Lakefront Property located in the Prestigious Community of Woodbridge! One of the best Lakefront locations in Woodbridge. This rare unit sits right on North Lake. Dramatic floor plan with High Ceilings and Shows extremely Light and Bright. Lake Views from almost every window! Kitchen has been completely remodeled with granite counter tops, new cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Large Master Bedroom Suite. Formal Living Room with High Ceilings. Large Secondary Bedroom with attached bathroom. Downstairs Den can also be used as a bedroom. Attached two car garage has plenty of storage. Enjoy Woodbridge Association Lakes, Pools, Parks, Tennis Courts, Walking Trails, and Much More. Close to award winning Irvine Schools and Irvine Valley College. Don't miss out on this Amazing Opportunity to rent this Rare Woodbridge Gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Bridgeview have any available units?
4 Bridgeview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4 Bridgeview have?
Some of 4 Bridgeview's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Bridgeview currently offering any rent specials?
4 Bridgeview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Bridgeview pet-friendly?
No, 4 Bridgeview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4 Bridgeview offer parking?
Yes, 4 Bridgeview offers parking.
Does 4 Bridgeview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Bridgeview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Bridgeview have a pool?
Yes, 4 Bridgeview has a pool.
Does 4 Bridgeview have accessible units?
No, 4 Bridgeview does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Bridgeview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Bridgeview has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Bridgeview have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Bridgeview does not have units with air conditioning.
