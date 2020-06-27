All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 4 Boone.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
4 Boone
Last updated March 14 2020 at 2:09 PM

4 Boone

4 Boone · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4 Boone, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
This home definitely has the WOW factor! No stone is unturned in this near-complete remodel from top to bottom! Thousands and thousands have been spent making this like brand new. Entering your home through the "dutch" door finds a room full of light and charm with volume ceilings, added solar tubes, new vinyl windows & patio door, plantation shutters and recessed lighting which are throughout also. Downstairs finds the light wood flooring and upstairs the plushest carpet ever! All inside doors were replaced with solid core doors, all bathrooms with granite counters, all new lighting and cabinets, tubs and showers......need I go on? And you can't beat this kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinetry with pull out drawers and VIKING appliances including a 5 burner commercial-style range & hood. Casual "breakfast bar eating" in the kitchen. All new baseboards, crown molding, lighting and more. The expanded master suite with fireplace now includes an office or could be used as a nursery. The master bath is something to see! Dual sinks, soaking tub, extra-large shower, walk-in closet and all top-end upgrades. The backyard is oversized, very private, loaded with color and features pool and spa behind a gate for safety! All of this and the Northwood High School District too! Only 1 block to Northwood Elementary school with Blue Ribbon & Distinguished awards. Owners have lovingly upgraded this pristine home and hope to find a tenant that appreciates that! Sorry, NO pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Boone have any available units?
4 Boone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4 Boone have?
Some of 4 Boone's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Boone currently offering any rent specials?
4 Boone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Boone pet-friendly?
No, 4 Boone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4 Boone offer parking?
Yes, 4 Boone offers parking.
Does 4 Boone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Boone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Boone have a pool?
Yes, 4 Boone has a pool.
Does 4 Boone have accessible units?
No, 4 Boone does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Boone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Boone has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Boone have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Boone does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology