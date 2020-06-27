Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

This home definitely has the WOW factor! No stone is unturned in this near-complete remodel from top to bottom! Thousands and thousands have been spent making this like brand new. Entering your home through the "dutch" door finds a room full of light and charm with volume ceilings, added solar tubes, new vinyl windows & patio door, plantation shutters and recessed lighting which are throughout also. Downstairs finds the light wood flooring and upstairs the plushest carpet ever! All inside doors were replaced with solid core doors, all bathrooms with granite counters, all new lighting and cabinets, tubs and showers......need I go on? And you can't beat this kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinetry with pull out drawers and VIKING appliances including a 5 burner commercial-style range & hood. Casual "breakfast bar eating" in the kitchen. All new baseboards, crown molding, lighting and more. The expanded master suite with fireplace now includes an office or could be used as a nursery. The master bath is something to see! Dual sinks, soaking tub, extra-large shower, walk-in closet and all top-end upgrades. The backyard is oversized, very private, loaded with color and features pool and spa behind a gate for safety! All of this and the Northwood High School District too! Only 1 block to Northwood Elementary school with Blue Ribbon & Distinguished awards. Owners have lovingly upgraded this pristine home and hope to find a tenant that appreciates that! Sorry, NO pets.