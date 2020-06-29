39 Firwood.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool playground fire pit

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit playground pool hot tub

Tastefully remodeled upper level condo in Woodbridge.* lease price change* . This gorgeously remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.25 bath

home boasts bright and airy living room with new plank style floors, base molding, recessed lights, and viewing deck off the living room. Upgraded

kitchen features modern white shaker 'soft-close' cabinets, beautiful stone counter tops, and new appliances (microwave, gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator).

The bathroom has been remodeled with new vanity, quartz counters, and has a separate entrance from the hallway as well as through the Master Bedroom. The master bathroom vanity features dual sinks. All the bedrooms feature new carpet, fresh paint and mirrored wardrobe doors. Convenient indoor laundry closet in the hallway. Short walk to Blue ribbon Eastshore Elementary School, and the pool/spa and tot lot at Firwood Park. In addition, enjoy all the wonderful HOA amenities Woodbridge offers, including the Beach House, lagoon, fire pits, numerous parks, pools and more. Located near the North Lake and easy access to both 405 & 5 freeways and all the amazing benefits of living in Irvine.