All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like
39 Firwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
39 Firwood
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:20 AM

39 Firwood

39 Firwood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

39 Firwood, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
playground
pool
hot tub
Tastefully remodeled upper level condo in Woodbridge.* lease price change* . This gorgeously remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.25 bath
home boasts bright and airy living room with new plank style floors, base molding, recessed lights, and viewing deck off the living room. Upgraded
kitchen features modern white shaker 'soft-close' cabinets, beautiful stone counter tops, and new appliances (microwave, gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator).
The bathroom has been remodeled with new vanity, quartz counters, and has a separate entrance from the hallway as well as through the Master Bedroom. The master bathroom vanity features dual sinks. All the bedrooms feature new carpet, fresh paint and mirrored wardrobe doors. Convenient indoor laundry closet in the hallway. Short walk to Blue ribbon Eastshore Elementary School, and the pool/spa and tot lot at Firwood Park. In addition, enjoy all the wonderful HOA amenities Woodbridge offers, including the Beach House, lagoon, fire pits, numerous parks, pools and more. Located near the North Lake and easy access to both 405 & 5 freeways and all the amazing benefits of living in Irvine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Similar Listings

Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 39 Firwood have any available units?
39 Firwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 39 Firwood have?
Some of 39 Firwood's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Firwood currently offering any rent specials?
39 Firwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Firwood pet-friendly?
No, 39 Firwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 39 Firwood offer parking?
No, 39 Firwood does not offer parking.
Does 39 Firwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Firwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Firwood have a pool?
Yes, 39 Firwood has a pool.
Does 39 Firwood have accessible units?
No, 39 Firwood does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Firwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Firwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Firwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Firwood does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with ParkingIrvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridgeWestparkRancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley CollegeBrandman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology