Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
38 Montelegro
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

38 Montelegro

38 Montelegro · No Longer Available
Location

38 Montelegro, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
38 Montelegro Available 03/01/19 Beautiful Single Family Home in West Park with Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms - This meticulously maintained two story single family home is located in the popular Irvine community of West Park. Built in 1988, there are 4 bedrooms and 2.75 baths spread out over 2301 sq. ft. of living space. Downstairs you have two separate living areas with vaulted ceilings. Newer rich laminate wood floors. Gas burning fireplace. There is a formal dining room, along with a breakfast nook sun-room. The lower level has a full bathroom across from the downstairs bedroom. Spacious kitchen with five burner gas cook top, and built in oven and microwave. Recent upgrades include new quartz counters, glass tile back-splash, large single basin sink and pull down faucet, and stainless steel hood vent. New recessed lighting. Upstairs, there are 3 more bedrooms and two full baths. All bathrooms have been updated with new quartz counters, and rectangular porcelain sinks, new modern faucets, and new mirrors/lighting. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and en suite bathroom. Dual sink vanity, over-sized tile shower, and walk-in closet. The 3rd bedroom also has an over-sized closet for extra storage space. Newer carpet throughout the upper level. Two car attached garage with direct access from the home. Washer/dryer hook ups in the garage. Central heat and AC. Beautiful and private wrap around patio with Spanish tile. 12 month lease, 1 month deposit. No pets preferred and absolutely no smoking. Gardener included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3308642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Montelegro have any available units?
38 Montelegro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 38 Montelegro have?
Some of 38 Montelegro's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Montelegro currently offering any rent specials?
38 Montelegro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Montelegro pet-friendly?
No, 38 Montelegro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 38 Montelegro offer parking?
Yes, 38 Montelegro offers parking.
Does 38 Montelegro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Montelegro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Montelegro have a pool?
No, 38 Montelegro does not have a pool.
Does 38 Montelegro have accessible units?
No, 38 Montelegro does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Montelegro have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Montelegro does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Montelegro have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 38 Montelegro has units with air conditioning.
