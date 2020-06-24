Amenities

38 Montelegro Available 03/01/19 Beautiful Single Family Home in West Park with Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms - This meticulously maintained two story single family home is located in the popular Irvine community of West Park. Built in 1988, there are 4 bedrooms and 2.75 baths spread out over 2301 sq. ft. of living space. Downstairs you have two separate living areas with vaulted ceilings. Newer rich laminate wood floors. Gas burning fireplace. There is a formal dining room, along with a breakfast nook sun-room. The lower level has a full bathroom across from the downstairs bedroom. Spacious kitchen with five burner gas cook top, and built in oven and microwave. Recent upgrades include new quartz counters, glass tile back-splash, large single basin sink and pull down faucet, and stainless steel hood vent. New recessed lighting. Upstairs, there are 3 more bedrooms and two full baths. All bathrooms have been updated with new quartz counters, and rectangular porcelain sinks, new modern faucets, and new mirrors/lighting. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and en suite bathroom. Dual sink vanity, over-sized tile shower, and walk-in closet. The 3rd bedroom also has an over-sized closet for extra storage space. Newer carpet throughout the upper level. Two car attached garage with direct access from the home. Washer/dryer hook ups in the garage. Central heat and AC. Beautiful and private wrap around patio with Spanish tile. 12 month lease, 1 month deposit. No pets preferred and absolutely no smoking. Gardener included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3308642)