Centrally located in desirable Westpark area. Walking distance to Plaza Vista year round K-8 School. Open floor plan with cathedral ceiling and large scale windows offer tremendous of natural light. Hardwood floor throughout the property, family room w/fireplace opens to the kitchen. Granite counter tops at kitchen and bathroom. Close to parks, award winning schools and shopping center, very convenient for everything.