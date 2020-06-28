37 Splendor

Amenities

This beautiful Woodbury East home in the desirable community of Irvine is charming and inviting. The home has a rare master bedroom situated on the 1st floor, a full-shower in the guest bathroom and second bedroom on the main floor facing a quiet park. Beautiful wooden floors, well light with recessed lighting, compliment the bright and open floor plan. The kitchen features a 4 gas burners with a large center island, crown molding, granite counter tops and a double sink. The living room flows seamlessly from the kitchen and features light-catching slider doors to the private patio with stone pavement perfect for entertaining. The master suite features plush carpet, large walk in closet, plantation shutters, and an en-suite bathroom with dual sinks and soaking tub. Upstairs the secondary bedrooms are a generous size and share the full bath and a roomy loft area. Close to award winning schools, entertainment, shopping, and easy access to I-5 & 133.