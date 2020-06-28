All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:22 AM

37 Splendor

37 Splendor · No Longer Available
Location

37 Splendor, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
This beautiful Woodbury East home in the desirable community of Irvine is charming and inviting. The home has a rare master bedroom situated on the 1st floor, a full-shower in the guest bathroom and second bedroom on the main floor facing a quiet park. Beautiful wooden floors, well light with recessed lighting, compliment the bright and open floor plan. The kitchen features a 4 gas burners with a large center island, crown molding, granite counter tops and a double sink. The living room flows seamlessly from the kitchen and features light-catching slider doors to the private patio with stone pavement perfect for entertaining. The master suite features plush carpet, large walk in closet, plantation shutters, and an en-suite bathroom with dual sinks and soaking tub. Upstairs the secondary bedrooms are a generous size and share the full bath and a roomy loft area. Close to award winning schools, entertainment, shopping, and easy access to I-5 & 133.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Splendor have any available units?
37 Splendor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 37 Splendor have?
Some of 37 Splendor's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Splendor currently offering any rent specials?
37 Splendor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Splendor pet-friendly?
No, 37 Splendor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 37 Splendor offer parking?
No, 37 Splendor does not offer parking.
Does 37 Splendor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Splendor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Splendor have a pool?
No, 37 Splendor does not have a pool.
Does 37 Splendor have accessible units?
No, 37 Splendor does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Splendor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 Splendor has units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Splendor have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Splendor does not have units with air conditioning.
