Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Spacious town home in the heart of Irvine located in a quiet community. Open floor plan with bright and airy, high-vaulted ceilings. This home features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths, direct access 2 car garage. Wood floors all throughout the house, granite kitchen counter tops. Nice sized backyard, good for relaxation. Homeowner's Association includes pool and spa. plenty of parking spaces, convenient location. Award-winning schools: West Park Elementary, South Lake Junior High and University High.