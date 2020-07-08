All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

357 Huntington

357 Huntington · No Longer Available
Location

357 Huntington, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Wonderful light and bright 2bed/2bath condo end-unit. Fabulous floor-plan includes a spacious living room, dinning area, high ceilings, dual Master bedrooms and much more! Freshly painted, granite kitchen counters, professionally cleaned carpet, refrigerator, washer and dryer included, this unit is ready to go! Enjoy the views from the private balcony! Community amenities features a pool and spa for those hot sunny days. Nearby Orchard Park and Cypress Village Shopping Center. Easy access to the 5 and the 405 freeway. Located in the highly rated Irvine Unified School District!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 Huntington have any available units?
357 Huntington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 357 Huntington have?
Some of 357 Huntington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 357 Huntington currently offering any rent specials?
357 Huntington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 Huntington pet-friendly?
No, 357 Huntington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 357 Huntington offer parking?
No, 357 Huntington does not offer parking.
Does 357 Huntington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 357 Huntington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 Huntington have a pool?
Yes, 357 Huntington has a pool.
Does 357 Huntington have accessible units?
No, 357 Huntington does not have accessible units.
Does 357 Huntington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 357 Huntington has units with dishwashers.
Does 357 Huntington have units with air conditioning?
No, 357 Huntington does not have units with air conditioning.

