357 Huntington

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

Wonderful light and bright 2bed/2bath condo end-unit. Fabulous floor-plan includes a spacious living room, dinning area, high ceilings, dual Master bedrooms and much more! Freshly painted, granite kitchen counters, professionally cleaned carpet, refrigerator, washer and dryer included, this unit is ready to go! Enjoy the views from the private balcony! Community amenities features a pool and spa for those hot sunny days. Nearby Orchard Park and Cypress Village Shopping Center. Easy access to the 5 and the 405 freeway. Located in the highly rated Irvine Unified School District!