35 Danbury Lane.

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool putting green garage

Beautifully upgraded detached condo in the wonderful community of Oak Creek. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths home has 1,500 sf of living space. 2 car attached garage and spacious backyard with putting green. Living Room with fireplace, indoor laundry, and master suite with a double-sink vanity and a walk in closet. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included in the lease. Conveniently located near markets and shopping plazas. Easy access to freeways and is walking distance to Oak Creek Elementary school, association pool, and parks.