All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like
35 Danbury Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
35 Danbury Lane
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:41 PM

35 Danbury Lane

35 Danbury Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

35 Danbury Lane, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
garage
Beautifully upgraded detached condo in the wonderful community of Oak Creek. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths home has 1,500 sf of living space. 2 car attached garage and spacious backyard with putting green. Living Room with fireplace, indoor laundry, and master suite with a double-sink vanity and a walk in closet. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included in the lease. Conveniently located near markets and shopping plazas. Easy access to freeways and is walking distance to Oak Creek Elementary school, association pool, and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 35 Danbury Lane have any available units?
35 Danbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 35 Danbury Lane have?
Some of 35 Danbury Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Danbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
35 Danbury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Danbury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 35 Danbury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 35 Danbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 35 Danbury Lane offers parking.
Does 35 Danbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 Danbury Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Danbury Lane have a pool?
Yes, 35 Danbury Lane has a pool.
Does 35 Danbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 35 Danbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Danbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Danbury Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Danbury Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Danbury Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with ParkingIrvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridgeWestparkRancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley CollegeBrandman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology