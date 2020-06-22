35 Danbury Lane.

Amenities
Beautifully upgraded detached condo in the wonderful community of Oak Creek. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths home has 1,500 sf of living space. 2 car attached garage and spacious backyard with putting green. Living Room with fireplace, indoor laundry, and master suite with a double-sink vanity and a walk in closet. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included in the lease. Conveniently located near markets and shopping plazas. Easy access to freeways and is walking distance to Oak Creek Elementary school, association pool, and parks.