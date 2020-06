Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities concierge gym pool pool table tennis court

Cozy 1 bedroom/1 bathroom in great location to all corporate/airport area in Irvine. The Watermarke Community provides many amenities such as concierge service, fitness center, movie room, billiards room, pool, spas, tennis courts, and various community events. Close to all major freeways and Irvine's business district. Just minutes away from Newport Beach, Fashion Island, Irvine Spectrum, South Coast Plaza; home to great dining and shopping.