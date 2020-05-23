All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 3416 Watermarke.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
3416 Watermarke
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

3416 Watermarke

3416 Watermarke Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3416 Watermarke Pl, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Partially Furnished Watermarke for Rent - RARE, top-floor Astor Court model apartment, located in the prestigious Watermarke Community near the John Wayne airport! This highly desired apartment is an end-unit on the top floor and features laminate flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator and washer/dryer included. Additional upgrades include granite counter top in the bathroom and a ceiling fan in master bedroom. Move-in ready! Furniture includes; couch, coffee table, dining table, Flat screen TV, DVD player and sound system with surround sound. Experience luxury resort style living with great amenities including; pool, spa, tennis court, basketball court, fitness center, business center. Easy freeway access, located near the airport and UCI. (NO PETS-SORRY)

Please note that this property is being offered by Hermitage Property management, Cal BRE# 01929099

IF INTERESTED, PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT: http://www.hermitagepropertymanagement.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4286610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3416 Watermarke have any available units?
3416 Watermarke doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3416 Watermarke have?
Some of 3416 Watermarke's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3416 Watermarke currently offering any rent specials?
3416 Watermarke is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3416 Watermarke pet-friendly?
No, 3416 Watermarke is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3416 Watermarke offer parking?
No, 3416 Watermarke does not offer parking.
Does 3416 Watermarke have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3416 Watermarke offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3416 Watermarke have a pool?
Yes, 3416 Watermarke has a pool.
Does 3416 Watermarke have accessible units?
No, 3416 Watermarke does not have accessible units.
Does 3416 Watermarke have units with dishwashers?
No, 3416 Watermarke does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3416 Watermarke have units with air conditioning?
No, 3416 Watermarke does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology