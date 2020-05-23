3416 Watermarke

Amenities

Partially Furnished Watermarke for Rent - RARE, top-floor Astor Court model apartment, located in the prestigious Watermarke Community near the John Wayne airport! This highly desired apartment is an end-unit on the top floor and features laminate flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator and washer/dryer included. Additional upgrades include granite counter top in the bathroom and a ceiling fan in master bedroom. Move-in ready! Furniture includes; couch, coffee table, dining table, Flat screen TV, DVD player and sound system with surround sound. Experience luxury resort style living with great amenities including; pool, spa, tennis court, basketball court, fitness center, business center. Easy freeway access, located near the airport and UCI. (NO PETS-SORRY)



Please note that this property is being offered by Hermitage Property management, Cal BRE# 01929099



IF INTERESTED, PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT: http://www.hermitagepropertymanagement.com/



