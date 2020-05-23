All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

34 Olivehurst

34 Olivehurst · No Longer Available
Location

34 Olivehurst, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Detached home is a highly desired premium corner lot located within the exclusive 24-hour guard-gated community of Northpark.in Prestigious Guard Gated Northpark. Steps into this Spanish-inspired architecture with graceful archways, crown-molding, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, hardwood flooring and vine covered patio walls. Every room has multiple windows that covers the house with lots of natural light. The gourmet kitchen is fully loaded with appliances, gas range, timeless white cabinets, and a kitchen island. The private patio with lush green vines is the perfect place to entertain or relax. Three bedrooms are on the second floor. The elegant master suite has a walk-in closet with generous storage and connects to a master bathroom with a private toilet area, double vanity, and glass-enclosed shower for a relaxing retreat. Attached 2-car garage with laundry hook-ups and newly painted house exterior. This home is just a short drive to Gold Ribbon Hicks Canyon Elementary School, 2018 California Distinguished Orchard Hills Middle School, Orchard Hills Shopping Town Center, The Market Place and Peters Canyon Trail; or enjoy a short walk to resort-style pools and spas, picnic areas, playgrounds, basketball courts tennis courts, BBQ pits, numerous parks, a clubhouse, and much more. Enjoy all the luxury and safety of Northpark village with quick access to freeways for a shorter commute anywhere in Orange County. Includes Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Olivehurst have any available units?
34 Olivehurst doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 34 Olivehurst have?
Some of 34 Olivehurst's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Olivehurst currently offering any rent specials?
34 Olivehurst isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Olivehurst pet-friendly?
No, 34 Olivehurst is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 34 Olivehurst offer parking?
Yes, 34 Olivehurst does offer parking.
Does 34 Olivehurst have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 Olivehurst offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Olivehurst have a pool?
Yes, 34 Olivehurst has a pool.
Does 34 Olivehurst have accessible units?
No, 34 Olivehurst does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Olivehurst have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Olivehurst has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Olivehurst have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Olivehurst does not have units with air conditioning.
