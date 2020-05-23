34 Olivehurst

Amenities

Beautiful Detached home is a highly desired premium corner lot located within the exclusive 24-hour guard-gated community of Northpark.in Prestigious Guard Gated Northpark. Steps into this Spanish-inspired architecture with graceful archways, crown-molding, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, hardwood flooring and vine covered patio walls. Every room has multiple windows that covers the house with lots of natural light. The gourmet kitchen is fully loaded with appliances, gas range, timeless white cabinets, and a kitchen island. The private patio with lush green vines is the perfect place to entertain or relax. Three bedrooms are on the second floor. The elegant master suite has a walk-in closet with generous storage and connects to a master bathroom with a private toilet area, double vanity, and glass-enclosed shower for a relaxing retreat. Attached 2-car garage with laundry hook-ups and newly painted house exterior. This home is just a short drive to Gold Ribbon Hicks Canyon Elementary School, 2018 California Distinguished Orchard Hills Middle School, Orchard Hills Shopping Town Center, The Market Place and Peters Canyon Trail; or enjoy a short walk to resort-style pools and spas, picnic areas, playgrounds, basketball courts tennis courts, BBQ pits, numerous parks, a clubhouse, and much more. Enjoy all the luxury and safety of Northpark village with quick access to freeways for a shorter commute anywhere in Orange County. Includes Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer.