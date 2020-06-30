34 Halifax Place

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully upgraded family home in a wonderful neighborhood located very close to Myford elementary school, exceptional schools with extremely high ratings. Close to Tustin Sports Park and Tustin Marketplace. Upgraded kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator Included. Wonderful open living area downstairs with dining room, family room and kitchen with natural sunlight. Downstairs room can be converted to a 4th bedroom. Private and spacious Master Bedroom with 2 walk in closets and built in storage. Upstairs laundry. Beautiful marble floors throughout main floor living area. Bright corner home.