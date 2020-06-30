All apartments in Irvine
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:16 PM

34 Halifax Place

34 Halifax Place · No Longer Available
Location

34 Halifax Place, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully upgraded family home in a wonderful neighborhood located very close to Myford elementary school, exceptional schools with extremely high ratings. Close to Tustin Sports Park and Tustin Marketplace. Upgraded kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator Included. Wonderful open living area downstairs with dining room, family room and kitchen with natural sunlight. Downstairs room can be converted to a 4th bedroom. Private and spacious Master Bedroom with 2 walk in closets and built in storage. Upstairs laundry. Beautiful marble floors throughout main floor living area. Bright corner home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Halifax Place have any available units?
34 Halifax Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 34 Halifax Place have?
Some of 34 Halifax Place's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Halifax Place currently offering any rent specials?
34 Halifax Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Halifax Place pet-friendly?
No, 34 Halifax Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 34 Halifax Place offer parking?
Yes, 34 Halifax Place offers parking.
Does 34 Halifax Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Halifax Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Halifax Place have a pool?
No, 34 Halifax Place does not have a pool.
Does 34 Halifax Place have accessible units?
No, 34 Halifax Place does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Halifax Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Halifax Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Halifax Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Halifax Place does not have units with air conditioning.

