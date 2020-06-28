Amenities

Awesome home on cul de sac. Property has been completely painted a neutral 2 tone color, ceilings scraped and bathroom light soffits removed. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, dark cabinets, center island, farmhouse stainless steel sink, newer appliances. Great open floor plan with formal dining, breakfast nook and family kitchen. Ceramic tile floors and plush neutral carpeting. Light and bright and pristine. Updated baths. Great private backyard. Single level living at its best. Submit on pets but no smokers. Owner looking for long term tenants please!