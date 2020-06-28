All apartments in Irvine
34 FIELD

34 Field · No Longer Available
Location

34 Field, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome home on cul de sac. Property has been completely painted a neutral 2 tone color, ceilings scraped and bathroom light soffits removed. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, dark cabinets, center island, farmhouse stainless steel sink, newer appliances. Great open floor plan with formal dining, breakfast nook and family kitchen. Ceramic tile floors and plush neutral carpeting. Light and bright and pristine. Updated baths. Great private backyard. Single level living at its best. Submit on pets but no smokers. Owner looking for long term tenants please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 FIELD have any available units?
34 FIELD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 34 FIELD have?
Some of 34 FIELD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 FIELD currently offering any rent specials?
34 FIELD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 FIELD pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 FIELD is pet friendly.
Does 34 FIELD offer parking?
Yes, 34 FIELD offers parking.
Does 34 FIELD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 FIELD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 FIELD have a pool?
No, 34 FIELD does not have a pool.
Does 34 FIELD have accessible units?
Yes, 34 FIELD has accessible units.
Does 34 FIELD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 FIELD has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 FIELD have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 FIELD does not have units with air conditioning.
