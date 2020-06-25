All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 34 Bombay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
34 Bombay
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:25 AM

34 Bombay

34 Bombay · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

34 Bombay, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This well upgraded home is located in the exclusive gated community of Northwood II. This detached home is upgraded with granite countertop, wood flooring throughout the house, new hood vent, paint, and much more. There is a downstairs master bedroom with walk in closet, 3 upstairs bedrooms, and a loft area. Inside unit laundry room. The large backyard is very well maintained. Located within the bounds of award winning Irvine Schools - Northwood Elementary, Northwood High School and walking distance to the Cypress Village Plaza (supermarket, shopping, and restaurants). Community amenities include: resort style pool/spa, BBQ, park & clubhouse. A MUST SEE! Listed price is for a partially furnished unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Bombay have any available units?
34 Bombay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 34 Bombay have?
Some of 34 Bombay's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Bombay currently offering any rent specials?
34 Bombay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Bombay pet-friendly?
No, 34 Bombay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 34 Bombay offer parking?
Yes, 34 Bombay offers parking.
Does 34 Bombay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Bombay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Bombay have a pool?
Yes, 34 Bombay has a pool.
Does 34 Bombay have accessible units?
No, 34 Bombay does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Bombay have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Bombay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Bombay have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Bombay does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology