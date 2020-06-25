Amenities

This well upgraded home is located in the exclusive gated community of Northwood II. This detached home is upgraded with granite countertop, wood flooring throughout the house, new hood vent, paint, and much more. There is a downstairs master bedroom with walk in closet, 3 upstairs bedrooms, and a loft area. Inside unit laundry room. The large backyard is very well maintained. Located within the bounds of award winning Irvine Schools - Northwood Elementary, Northwood High School and walking distance to the Cypress Village Plaza (supermarket, shopping, and restaurants). Community amenities include: resort style pool/spa, BBQ, park & clubhouse. A MUST SEE! Listed price is for a partially furnished unit.