34 Avanzare

This magnificent Westpark II home is highly upgraded, quiet & bright and in a private corner location facing greenbelt. It has a formal dining , gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter top and an abundance of cabinets. The 3 bedrooms are upstairs, along with a family room. Low maintenance yard. Attached 2 car garage. Plenty of cabinets in room closets. This home is close to highly rated middle school and high school.



AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately

RENT: $3,295 $10 preventative maintenance fee

DEPOSIT: $3,300 upon good credit

TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $6,595 upon good credit

SQ FEET: 1,790 sq ft

PET POLICY: Pets are not accepted

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant pays all utilities



AREA INFORMATION: Greatschools Rating: Woodbridge High School (10/10), South Lake Middle School (8/10)

FLOORING: tile, vinyl planks

GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage & street parking available

*KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stovetop, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator

*Fridge: Fridge included, but replacement and repair is not warranted by the owner

*LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and Dryer are included, but replacement and repair is not warranted by the owner.



PROPERTY TYPE: single-family

YEAR BUILT: 1996

YARD: landscaping included



*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $10 monthly charge for preventative maintenance when applicable and optional liability insurance for $12 per month.

APPLICATION FEE: $45

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Allowed

*LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



*PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930

*LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*