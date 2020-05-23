All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 3 2019 at 1:50 PM

34 Avanzare

34 Avanzare · No Longer Available
Location

34 Avanzare, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/646c0e802c ----
SHOWING INSTRUCTION, Click on this link and fill out all information to sign up for a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/646c0e802c/34-avanzare-irvine-ca-92606

Please click here to watch a video walkthrough tour:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_HVnWPM7fMg

This magnificent Westpark II home is highly upgraded, quiet & bright and in a private corner location facing greenbelt. It has a formal dining , gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter top and an abundance of cabinets. The 3 bedrooms are upstairs, along with a family room. Low maintenance yard. Attached 2 car garage. Plenty of cabinets in room closets. This home is close to highly rated middle school and high school.

AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately
RENT: $3,295 $10 preventative maintenance fee
DEPOSIT: $3,300 upon good credit
TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $6,595 upon good credit
SQ FEET: 1,790 sq ft
PET POLICY: Pets are not accepted
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant pays all utilities

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent
2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
3) Find your desired property and hit ?Apply Now?
4) Complete the Online Application Form
5) Pay the Application Fee

? Property Description Details ?

AREA INFORMATION: Greatschools Rating: Woodbridge High School (10/10), South Lake Middle School (8/10)
FLOORING: tile, vinyl planks
GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage & street parking available
*KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stovetop, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator
*Fridge: Fridge included, but replacement and repair is not warranted by the owner
*LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and Dryer are included, but replacement and repair is not warranted by the owner.

PROPERTY TYPE: single-family
YEAR BUILT: 1996
YARD: landscaping included

? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ?

*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $10 monthly charge for preventative maintenance when applicable and optional liability insurance for $12 per month.
APPLICATION FEE: $45
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Allowed
*LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

? HOA Instructions ?
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: (If applicable)
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

*PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930
*LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

