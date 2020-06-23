33 Summerstone

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is IT! DARLING - LIGHT - BRIGHT - One story, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, cozy fireplace, 2-car attached, direct-access into home garage with a VIEW in WOODBRIDGE! The master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, dressing area, dual sinks, private commode and shower over oval tub. Mirrored wardrobe doors in both bedrooms as well. It's just been refreshed with new flooring, fresh paint, upgrades and your own serene, tranquil park VIEW. Back yard is a work in progress - will be very nice with 2 seating benches, fully planted with unobstructed VIEW of expansive greenbelt and park! Easy clean hard-surface flooring (waterproof luxury vinyl plank), new gas fireplace stone surround includes a nice mantle (for holiday stockings if you like.) Kitchen freshly painted, new window covering on slider. This is an end unit so feels like a stand-alone home. Life in the Village of Woodbridge is resort-style with over 40 pools, sport courts, biking trails, boating and lagoon swimming with lifeguards in season, 2 man-made HUGE lakes for walking, fishing, all sorts of classes and fun activities throughout the year in Woodbridge! The Irvine Senior Center is nearby and is jumping with fun activities as well! This home has everything to make your life in Orange County complete! Welcome home!