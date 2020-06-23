All apartments in Irvine
Last updated December 5 2019

33 Summerstone

33 Summerstone · No Longer Available
Location

33 Summerstone, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is IT! DARLING - LIGHT - BRIGHT - One story, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, cozy fireplace, 2-car attached, direct-access into home garage with a VIEW in WOODBRIDGE! The master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, dressing area, dual sinks, private commode and shower over oval tub. Mirrored wardrobe doors in both bedrooms as well. It's just been refreshed with new flooring, fresh paint, upgrades and your own serene, tranquil park VIEW. Back yard is a work in progress - will be very nice with 2 seating benches, fully planted with unobstructed VIEW of expansive greenbelt and park! Easy clean hard-surface flooring (waterproof luxury vinyl plank), new gas fireplace stone surround includes a nice mantle (for holiday stockings if you like.) Kitchen freshly painted, new window covering on slider. This is an end unit so feels like a stand-alone home. Life in the Village of Woodbridge is resort-style with over 40 pools, sport courts, biking trails, boating and lagoon swimming with lifeguards in season, 2 man-made HUGE lakes for walking, fishing, all sorts of classes and fun activities throughout the year in Woodbridge! The Irvine Senior Center is nearby and is jumping with fun activities as well! This home has everything to make your life in Orange County complete! Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Summerstone have any available units?
33 Summerstone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 33 Summerstone have?
Some of 33 Summerstone's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Summerstone currently offering any rent specials?
33 Summerstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Summerstone pet-friendly?
No, 33 Summerstone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 33 Summerstone offer parking?
Yes, 33 Summerstone offers parking.
Does 33 Summerstone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Summerstone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Summerstone have a pool?
Yes, 33 Summerstone has a pool.
Does 33 Summerstone have accessible units?
No, 33 Summerstone does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Summerstone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Summerstone has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Summerstone have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Summerstone does not have units with air conditioning.

