Irvine, CA
33 Great Lawn
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

33 Great Lawn

33 Great Lawn · (714) 261-5998
Location

33 Great Lawn, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3398 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
“DUAL MASTER SUITES” Ideally quiet Single Family Residence within walking distance to Jeffrey Trail. Open Floor Plan features 5 Bedrooms and 4 Bathrooms. NEW Wood and Carpet Floorings. New Interior Paints. *2 Master Bedroom Suite* includes Main Floor Junior Master Bedroom Suite, 1 Main Floor Bedroom and 1 Bathroom. Upper level includes Major Master Bedroom Suite, 1 Bedroom Suite and 1 Spacious Bedroom. The Chef’s Delight Kitchen Boasts Double Ovens, Built-In Refrigerator, Built-In Microwave, Granite Central Island and Walk-In Pantry. Living Area with Cheery Fireplace and Extended Space as Lounge for Entertainment. Upper Master Suites Includes Large Built-In Closet, Relaxing Soaking Tub and Large Tiled Shower with Glass Enclosure. Direct Access 2 Car Garage with Epoxy Floor. Enjoy Woodbury Community Resort Style Living with 7 Pools, Heated Spas, 16 Parks, Numerous Sports Facilities, a Private Clubhouse, Playgrounds and Tot Lots, Picnic Areas and Gas BBQs and the Fabulous Jeffrey Open Space Tail. Minutes from Woodbury Town Center with numerous Shops and Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Great Lawn have any available units?
33 Great Lawn has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 Great Lawn have?
Some of 33 Great Lawn's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Great Lawn currently offering any rent specials?
33 Great Lawn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Great Lawn pet-friendly?
No, 33 Great Lawn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 33 Great Lawn offer parking?
Yes, 33 Great Lawn does offer parking.
Does 33 Great Lawn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Great Lawn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Great Lawn have a pool?
Yes, 33 Great Lawn has a pool.
Does 33 Great Lawn have accessible units?
No, 33 Great Lawn does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Great Lawn have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Great Lawn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Great Lawn have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Great Lawn does not have units with air conditioning.
