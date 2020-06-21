33 Great Lawn

Amenities

“DUAL MASTER SUITES” Ideally quiet Single Family Residence within walking distance to Jeffrey Trail. Open Floor Plan features 5 Bedrooms and 4 Bathrooms. NEW Wood and Carpet Floorings. New Interior Paints. *2 Master Bedroom Suite* includes Main Floor Junior Master Bedroom Suite, 1 Main Floor Bedroom and 1 Bathroom. Upper level includes Major Master Bedroom Suite, 1 Bedroom Suite and 1 Spacious Bedroom. The Chef’s Delight Kitchen Boasts Double Ovens, Built-In Refrigerator, Built-In Microwave, Granite Central Island and Walk-In Pantry. Living Area with Cheery Fireplace and Extended Space as Lounge for Entertainment. Upper Master Suites Includes Large Built-In Closet, Relaxing Soaking Tub and Large Tiled Shower with Glass Enclosure. Direct Access 2 Car Garage with Epoxy Floor. Enjoy Woodbury Community Resort Style Living with 7 Pools, Heated Spas, 16 Parks, Numerous Sports Facilities, a Private Clubhouse, Playgrounds and Tot Lots, Picnic Areas and Gas BBQs and the Fabulous Jeffrey Open Space Tail. Minutes from Woodbury Town Center with numerous Shops and Restaurants.